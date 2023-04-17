Chick-fil-A Is Adding Two New Sauces to Its Grocery Line

Enjoying Chick-fil-A at home just got even easier!

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink

Published on April 17, 2023
Chick-fil-A storefront on a blue background
Photo:

Getty Images/Allrecipes

No Chick-fil-A order is complete without one of its fan-favorite sauces. And while many of us Chick-fil-A lovers likely have a container filled with leftover sauce packets in our pantries to use when we’re making copycat Chick-fil-A recipes, those won’t last forever.

So, it’s a good thing Chick-fil-A has its own grocery line that includes bottles of your favorite condiments. The line-up currently features Chick-fil-A and Polynesian Sauces, which launched in 2020, and four dressings are set to arrive this spring as well. After Chick-fil-A saw so much success with its bottled sauces, it decided to drop two new flavors.

Chick-fil-A Sweet & Spicy Sriracha and Barbecue sauces

Chick-fil-A/Allrecipes

Starting this month, you’ll find both Barbecue and Sweet & Spicy Sriracha Sauce bottles on grocery shelves. While you’ve always been able to buy an 8-ounce bottle of Barbecue Sauce at the restaurant, the bottles in the grocery line-up are larger and more readily available if you don’t have a Chick-fil-A near you. But this is the first time that Sweet & Spicy Sriracha has ever been bottled for retail.

The sauces will be sold in 16-ounce bottles at grocery retailers like Walmart and Target. Both Barbecue and Sweet & Spicy Sriracha have already started rolling out at locations nationwide, so you might be able to find them on shelves today. Prices will vary by location and store, so check your local retailer for information.

This launch isn’t the only exciting news at Chick-fil-A in April. The brand is celebrating all its beloved sauces by releasing sauce-themed merch online and in the restaurant. So, now you can rep your all-time favorite sauce while dunking your chicken nuggets in Sweet & Spicy Sriracha or Barbecue any day of the week.

