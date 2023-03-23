Chick-fil-A Is Changing Its Rewards Program—Here’s What You Need To Know

Signing up for a restaurant’s rewards program can be such a treat. You literally get free food just for visiting a place that you already love. However, this year we’ve seen a few brands’ rewards programs changing in a way that makes it harder for customers to redeem free food and drinks.

First, it was Starbucks, and now Chick-fil-A has followed suit.

On March 14, Chick-fil-A One (the restaurant’s rewards program) members received an email sharing the upcoming changes. The email highlighted a few new exciting pieces of information—like more menu items will be redeemable with rewards and customers will have the opportunity to earn bonus points.

However, the email went on to say that Chick-fil-A is also updating the points needed to redeem some menu items—and they’re going to require more points.

“The point values required to redeem some items in the Chick-fil-A App will increase,” according to the email and an article published on Chick-fil-A’s site.

There is no mention of which items will require more points just that the changes will occur on April 4. It seems the point increases could be pretty dramatic, though.

Currently, customers can redeem an 8-count of Grilled Nuggets for 700 points, but the new 5-count Grilled Nuggets reward that's being added on April 4 is valued at 800 points. So, if you’ve been saving up your Chick-fil-A points to redeem a higher-value item, you might want to redeem them before April 4 because there’s no telling how many or which items’ point values will increase.

Despite the unfortunate news that you’ll need to earn more points to redeem your rewards, there are some exciting new rewards hitting the app. Including a reward tier that finally allows customers to use their Chick-fil-A points to redeem an entire meal.

The new rewards include:

Large Waffle Fries: 500 points

Chick-fil-A Nuggets: 600 points

2-count Chick-n Strips: 600 points

Sausage Biscuit: 700 points

5-count Grilled Nuggets: 800 points

Bowl of Chicken Noodle Soup: 1,200 points

Meal (including entrée, side, and drink): 2,500 points

The new rewards system will also add two rewards for Red Members and Signature Members only. Red Members can redeem 1,200 points for a Kid’s Meal and Signature Members can redeem 3,000 points for a gallon of Sunjoy, in addition to the Red Member benefits.

It is tough news to hear, but you still have plenty of time to redeem rewards at their current level before you’re expected to rack up more points when you want a free chicken sandwich.