Chick-fil-A Is Adding a New Sweet and Savory Chicken Sandwich to Its Menu

Chick-fil-A recently announced its summer menu, and while the return of the Peach Milkshake is (rightfully) getting customers excited for June 12, there’s another menu item that made our ears perk up. Don’t get us wrong; we’ve been ecstatic about the Peach Milkshake’s return since we saw a menu leak in early May, but despite its status as a beloved menu item, it isn’t anything new.

That’s why we’re excited about the other news that Chick-fil-A shared: It's testing a new sweet and savory grilled chicken sandwich. This summer, the Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich is coming to select Chick-fil-A restaurants in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Lexington, Kentucky.

The new Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich is a grilled chicken sandwich—grilled for the smoky, fresh-of-the-backyard-barbecue taste—made with lemon herb-marinated chicken that’s topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and brown sugar and pepper-seasoned bacon on a maple-flavored brioche bun.

Chick-fil-A

“The sweetness of the maple syrup complements the smoky flavors of the grilled chicken and the hint of spice from the pepper jack cheese and pickles," said Christy Cook, a Chick-fil-A chef and the creator of the new sandwich.

Our mouths are already watering just thinking about this gourmet chicken sandwich's sweet and savory flavors—and we’re extra jealous that it’s only available in Indiana and Kentucky. So, for those of you whose Chick-fil-A location is serving the new sandwich as part of the test, make sure you try it and give your feedback because that helps Chick-fil-A decide if it wants to bring a menu item nationwide. You can check your Chick-fil-A app or contact your local restaurant to find out if it will be serving the Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich this summer.

Chick-fil-A

But, speaking of menu items coming nationwide, Chick-fil-A also announced that it would be expanding its Spicy Chicken Biscuit offering to all restaurants. Before the announcement, the Spicy Chicken Biscuit was an optional breakfast item each chain could choose to offer. However, the breakfast sandwich, which features Chick-fil-A’s signature fried chicken seasoned with a spicy pepper blend on a warm, flaky biscuit, will now be a permanent menu item at all Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide.

With all this delicious-sounding news, it’s a good summer to be a Chick-fil-A fan.