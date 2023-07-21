This cheesy zucchini rice recipe tastes a bit like a fancy risotto, according to recipe developer Juliana Hale, but it’s much less work. Plus, it’s a great way to use up excess produce and sneak in some greens!

Cheesy Zucchini Rice Ingredients

These are the ingredients you’ll need for this cheesy zucchini rice recipe:

Butter : This cheesy zucchini rice recipe starts with softened butter.

: This cheesy zucchini rice recipe starts with softened butter. Panko : Use store-bought Panko or homemade bread crumbs.

: Use store-bought Panko or homemade bread crumbs. Broth : Use store-bought or homemade chicken broth.

: Use store-bought or homemade chicken broth. Rice : For this recipe, opt for long grain white rice.

: For this recipe, opt for long grain white rice. Seasonings : Season the zucchini rice with salt and cayenne pepper.

: Season the zucchini rice with salt and cayenne pepper. Zucchini : You’ll need two cups of shredded zucchini.

: You’ll need two cups of shredded zucchini. Cheese : Gruyere cheese lends creaminess and rich flavor.

: Gruyere cheese lends creaminess and rich flavor. Herbs: Fresh marjoram or oregano gives the dish color and flavor.

How to Make Cheesy Zucchini Rice

You’ll find the full, step-by-step recipe below – but here’s a brief overview of what you can expect when you making cheesy zucchini rice:

Make the topping. Boil the broth, then add rice and seasonings. Cover and simmer until the rice is tender. Fold in the remaining ingredients. Cover, let stand, and sprinkle with topping.

Test Kitchen Tips

This recipe was developed in our test kitchen. Check out some tips and tricks from culinary experts that might make the cooking process easier:

This cheesy zucchini rice works perfectly with just about any roasted or grilled meat, says Juliana.

If you don’t want to use Gruyere, opt for Swiss or white Cheddar. Avoid using yellow cheddar, as it might affect the texture.

Recipe tester Emilyn Nienhaus says she’d bring this cheesy zucchini rice to a dinner party, then reheat it in the oven when she got there.

How to Store Cheesy Zucchini Rice

Store your leftover cheesy zucchini rice in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to four days. Reheat in the microwave or in the oven, adding a bit of water if you’re worried about the rice drying out during the reheating process.

Editorial contributions by Corey Williams

