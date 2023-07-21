Recipes Side Dish Rice Side Dish Recipes Cheesy Zucchini Rice Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo Try this cheesy zucchini rice, similar to risotto, but with much less effort. An easy recipe especially if you have an abundance of zucchini. By Staff Author Published on July 21, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 22 mins Total Time: 32 mins Jump to Nutrition Facts This cheesy zucchini rice recipe tastes a bit like a fancy risotto, according to recipe developer Juliana Hale, but it’s much less work. Plus, it’s a great way to use up excess produce and sneak in some greens! Cheesy Zucchini Rice Ingredients These are the ingredients you’ll need for this cheesy zucchini rice recipe: Butter: This cheesy zucchini rice recipe starts with softened butter. Panko: Use store-bought Panko or homemade bread crumbs. Broth: Use store-bought or homemade chicken broth. Rice: For this recipe, opt for long grain white rice. Seasonings: Season the zucchini rice with salt and cayenne pepper. Zucchini: You’ll need two cups of shredded zucchini. Cheese: Gruyere cheese lends creaminess and rich flavor. Herbs: Fresh marjoram or oregano gives the dish color and flavor. How to Make Cheesy Zucchini Rice You’ll find the full, step-by-step recipe below – but here’s a brief overview of what you can expect when you making cheesy zucchini rice: Make the topping. Boil the broth, then add rice and seasonings. Cover and simmer until the rice is tender.Fold in the remaining ingredients. Cover, let stand, and sprinkle with topping. Test Kitchen Tips This recipe was developed in our test kitchen. Check out some tips and tricks from culinary experts that might make the cooking process easier: This cheesy zucchini rice works perfectly with just about any roasted or grilled meat, says Juliana. If you don’t want to use Gruyere, opt for Swiss or white Cheddar. Avoid using yellow cheddar, as it might affect the texture. Recipe tester Emilyn Nienhaus says she’d bring this cheesy zucchini rice to a dinner party, then reheat it in the oven when she got there. How to Store Cheesy Zucchini Rice Store your leftover cheesy zucchini rice in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to four days. Reheat in the microwave or in the oven, adding a bit of water if you’re worried about the rice drying out during the reheating process. Editorial contributions by Corey Williams Ingredients 2 to 3 tablespoons butter, softened 1/4 cup panko bread crumbs (optional) 2 cups lower sodium chicken broth 1 cup long grain white rice 1/2 teaspoon salt 1 pinch cayenne pepper 2 cups shreddedzucchini 3/4 cups shredded Gruyere cheese 2 teaspoons chopped fresh marjoram or oregano Directions Gather all ingredients. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios For crumb topper, if desired, melt 1 tablespoon butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add panko, if desired. Cook and stir until toasted, about 2 minutes. Remove from saucepan. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Add broth to saucepan. Bring to boiling. Add rice, salt and cayenne pepper. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Cover, reduce heat and simmer until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender, 20 minutes. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Gently fold in zucchini, cheese, marjoram, and remaining 2 Tbsp. butter. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Cover and let stand 5 minutes. Sprinkle with crumb topper, if using. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 1049 Calories 66g Fat 76g Carbs 40g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Calories 1049 % Daily Value * Total Fat 66g 85% Saturated Fat 39g 194% Cholesterol 195mg 65% Sodium 3995mg 174% Total Carbohydrate 76g 28% Dietary Fiber 6g 21% Total Sugars 9g Protein 40g Vitamin C 37mg 184% Calcium 1052mg 81% Iron 6mg 32% Potassium 1063mg 23% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Cheesy Zucchini Rice