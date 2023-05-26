Cheesecake Factory Has a New Rewards Program—and There Will Be Free Cheesecake

Sign up soon so you don’t miss out on an additional free slice.

By Robin Shreeves
Published on May 26, 2023
An exterior shot of a Cheesecake Factory restaurant with the company's signage on display.
What’s the best thing about The Cheesecake Factory? It is, of course, its beloved cheesecake. What’s the worst thing about The Cheesecake Factory? Many people would say it’s the long wait to get a table on most nights. The restaurant chain is well aware of both of those facts and its new rewards program seems to take into consideration those two things.

The Perks of Cheesecake Factory’s Rewards Program

According to Restaurant Business, The Cheesecake Factory’s new program that begins nationwide on June 1st has two known rewards: a free slice of cheesecake on your birthday and access to reservations. 

This isn’t the first time the restaurant has offered free cheesecake. Back in 2020, it offered a free slice of cheesecake for customers who ordered lunch through DoorDash. This time, customers who join the program sooner rather than later will get not one, but two free slices of cheesecake (and two slices of cheesecake are always better than one slice).

The second slice of free cheesecake is a bonus for those who sign up for the Rewards Program before Labor Day, which is Monday, September 4 this year. 

The Cheesecake Factory trialed the loyalty program this spring in Chicago and Houston, and the details of those two programs are currently on the brand’s website. These are the perks mentioned on the site.

  • Access to online reservations.
  • Complimentary slices of cheesecake—one for signing up and one for your birthday.
  • Exclusive benefits in the form of offers and rewards.

Points for every dollar spent is NOT a perk of this rewards program so it seems that the amount of money spent at The Cheesecake Factory is not the most significant factor to get offers and rewards.

Will Rewards Work With Doordash?

The Cheesecake Factory works with Doordash for delivery, and yes, delivery orders will be included in the program.

Restaurant Business confirms that the rewards will “include both dine-in and off-premise occasions. Cheesecake is working with its delivery provider, DoorDash, to integrate the program into the DoorDash app.”

What Are Cheesecake Factory’s Exclusive Offers and Rewards for Members?

So far, the restaurant chain is quiet about what the loyalty program entails outside of the reservations and complimentary cheesecake slices. On May 24, when The Cheesecake Factory announced the program on Instagram with the simple caption of “June 1st Cheesecake Rewards™,” one follower asked, “Explain please.” 

The company’s social media team simply replied, “Stay tuned for more info” followed by a winky emoji, a sunglass emoji, and a heart emoji. 

When another user asked “Any more information?” The reply from The Cheesecake Factory was “Stick around for more info” followed by more emojis.

The brand seems to be building interest and anticipation by being purposefully vague about member-exclusive offers and rewards.

Once the program rolls out nationally in June, The Cheesecake Factory will likely release more details. But for now, interested fans of the restaurant will have to wonder what the chain has in store for them while pondering the most important question of all: Which slice will they choose as their free cheesecake slice?

