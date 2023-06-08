Cheerios Has Officially Discontinued ‘The Best’ Cereal Flavor

If you’ve had trouble finding your favorite cereal in stores recently, we might know the unfortunate reason why. Recently, Cheerios quietly discontinued a top-rated cereal flavor, and last month, the brand confirmed the news on Twitter.



“Yes, Maple Cheerios have been discontinued,” the tweet states.



It sounds like fans of the maple cereal are taking this news hard, responding, “I am so sad about Maple Cheerios. I bought every box that I could find. And alas, I am finally out.” Another tweet reads, “They were the best!”



The whole grain cereal was made with real maple syrup and had the same iconic, toasty crunch Cheerios are known for. No matter the time of year, it was a perfect morning treat reminiscent of breakfast pancakes.



“My family has always loved Cheerios, but the Maple Flavored Cheerios brought it to a whole new level!,” one reviewer shared on the Walmart product page. Another exclaimed “Heavenly treat! It is that good.....best of all Gluten free!!!”



According to this Reddit thread, some fans have been searching for the flavor unsuccessfully since December 2021.



The brand posted on Twitter that they would share the feedback with their team, but loyal customers still pleaded, “Please consider bringing it back. It was unique and delicious. Nothing remotely like it on the market.”



The bowl of crunchy, maple goodness will surely be missed, but luckily, Cheerios continues to bring new flavors to the market to fill the void of the sweet maple cereal. In the spring of this year, they debuted a new Frosted Lemon flavor and it already seems like a winner.

Still craving maple? You can always douse your bowl of Cheerios in the sweet syrup, or you can check out this collection of unique ways to use the delicious flavoring, from Maple Bacon Monkey Bread to Chewy Maple Cookies.

