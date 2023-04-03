This Is the Cheapest Place to Buy Milk Right Now

As you’re planning your weekly trip to the grocery store, there are a few things you should consider—like the prices you’re going to pay. We know inflation is hitting just about every store and every product, so if you can cut costs here and there, it’s always a plus.

We like saving money as much as you and that’s why we’ve priced out the staples at your local grocery store to ensure you’re not paying extra for things like milk, butter, and eggs if you don’t have to.

Thankfully, some prices, like for a gallon of milk, are starting to come down, which means it's a good time to buy these products. As of March 31, the national average price for a gallon of milk was $3.07, according to the USDA’s National Retail Report. That’s $0.11 cheaper than the previous week’s milk prices and $0.22 cheaper than last year’s prices.

Obviously, not all stores are going to sell milk for that price, so we compared prices across 11 national grocery chains to find the cheapest gallon of milk. We priced out a gallon of 2% milk at each store because that’s the most common milk in American households.

What Store Has the Cheapest Milk Right Now?

We priced private-label milk based on retailer sites at stores around the Pittsburgh area on March 31.

Cheapest Option: Kroger at $2.79/gallon

Second Cheapest Option: Trader Joe's at $3.59/gallon

Third Cheapest Option: Aldi at $4.15/gallon

How Do Other Stores’ Milk Prices Stack Up?

BJ's Wholesale Club: $4.23/gallon

$4.23/gallon Sam's Club: $4.23/gallon

$4.23/gallon Walmart: $4.23/gallon

$4.23/gallon Target: $4.29/gallon

$4.29/gallon Dollar General: $4.30/gallon

$4.30/gallon Publix: $4.37/gallon

$4.37/gallon Costco: $5.26/gallon

$5.26/gallon Whole Foods: $6.99/gallon

The Bottom Line

For the cheapest milk, you should shop at your local Kroger right now. If you don’t have a Kroger in your area but have one of its sister stores, like Ralphs, Harris Teeter, or Dillons, you’ll likely find similar cheap prices. To get the best members-only deals, make sure you shop with your Kroger rewards card.

Your next best options are to shop at Trader Joe’s and Aldi. This isn’t a huge surprise since these chains are known for keeping everyday product prices low.

If you were hoping to shop at a club store, your best bet is either BJ’s Wholesale Club or Sam’s Club. These stores offer slightly higher prices than Aldi, but they might not be high enough to change your entire shopping plan. You can also enjoy the same price at Walmart, which makes sense because Walmart owns Sam’s so the prices are usually similar if not the same.

Note: prices may vary from store to store and state to state, so check your local listings for the most accurate price.