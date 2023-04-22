This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs in April 2023

It wasn’t that long ago that, due to inflation and shortages across the country, egg prices were reaching record breaking highs. So much so that some stores even stopped carrying them altogether. Well, we are glad to share that you can finally jump for joy, because egg prices have decreased since the beginning of the year. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index, egg prices came down by 10.9 percent in March.

That's why we priced out eggs at 10 different stores to determine which one has the cheapest eggs. From traditional grocery stores in the tri-state area like ShopRite, Key Food, and Whole Foods, and club stores like Sam's Club and BJ’s Wholesale Club, to delivery outlets like Amazon Fresh, these are the shops with the cheapest egg prices.

What Store Has The Cheapest Eggs Right Now?

We priced the eggs based on retailer sites at stores around the New York/New Jersey Tri-State area on April 19th.

Cheapest Option: Walmart at $2.12/dozen

Second Cheapest Option: Target at $2.19/dozen

Third Cheapest Option: Aldi at $2.35/dozen

How Do Other Stores' Egg Prices Stack Up?

Key Food: $3.39/dozen

$3.39/dozen BJ's Wholesale Club: $3.50/dozen

$3.50/dozen Whole Foods: $3.79/dozen

$3.79/dozen Amazon: $3.79/dozen

$3.79/dozen Sam’s Club: $3.89/dozen

$3.89/dozen Trader Joe’s: $4.99/dozen

$4.99/dozen ShopRite: $5.19/dozen



The Bottom Line

It seems that the big box superstars (Walmart and Target) who not only sell groceries but also clothes and housewares, have the cheapest eggs at the moment.

If you are one to use delivery services, Amazon Fresh has a cheaper option as well with a dozen eggs at $3.79.

Club stores like Sam’s and BJ’s may not carry traditional quantities of eggs (a dozen), but if you calculate the price per dozen, it comes out cheaper than traditional shops like ShopRite.

Note: prices may vary from store-to-store and state-to-state, so check your local listings for the most accurate price.