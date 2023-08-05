Wondering how to grill steak on a charcoal grill? You’ve come to the right place! This ribeye steak is tender, juicy, and perfectly seasoned.

How to Grill Steak on a Charcoal Grill

You'll find a detailed ingredient list and step-by-step instructions in the recipe below, but let's go over the basics:

Charcoal-Grilled Ribeye Steak Ingredients

These are the simple ingredients you’ll need to make steak on a charcoal grill:

Steak : This recipe was developed using a 12-ounce ribeye steak that was 1-inch thick. If your steak is larger or smaller, you’ll need to adjust the cook time.

: This recipe was developed using a 12-ounce ribeye steak that was 1-inch thick. If your steak is larger or smaller, you’ll need to adjust the cook time. Seasonings: The charcoal-grilled steak is simply seasoned with seasoned salt and cracked black pepper. Of course, you can tweak the seasonings to suit your taste.

Can You Double or Triple This Charcoal-Grilled Steak Recipe?

Of course! This recipe serves one, but it’s easy to adjust the ingredients to feed two people or even a crowd. As long as you use one teaspoon of seasoned salt and one teaspoon of cracked black pepper per steak, the recipe should turn out perfectly.

How to Make Charcoal-Grilled Ribeye Steak

Here’s a brief overview of what you can expect when you make this charcoal-grilled steak recipe:

Season the steak on both sides. Light the charcoal briquettes, then place the steak on the grates when they’re red hot. Grill on both sides until the steak is cooked to your preferred doneness. Tent with aluminum foil and let rest before serving.

How Long to Grill Steak on a Charcoal Grill

This charcoal-grilled ribeye steak recipe ensures a perfectly grilled rare to medium-rare steak. We recommend using an instant-read meat thermometer to check for doneness instead of relying on a timer. However, here are some guidelines for grilling steak to your liking: