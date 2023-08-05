Charcoal-Grilled Ribeye Steak

Ribeye steak, seasoned salt, and pepper are all you need for a perfectly grilled steak. Make sure your briquettes are red hot.

Published on August 5, 2023
rib eye stak in foreground with baked potato and beans in the background
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
6 mins
Rest Time:
4 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
1
Wondering how to grill steak on a charcoal grill? You’ve come to the right place! This ribeye steak is tender, juicy, and perfectly seasoned. 

How to Grill Steak on a Charcoal Grill 

You'll find a detailed ingredient list and step-by-step instructions in the recipe below, but let's go over the basics:

Charcoal-Grilled Ribeye Steak Ingredients

These are the simple ingredients you’ll need to make steak on a charcoal grill: 

  • Steak: This recipe was developed using a 12-ounce ribeye steak that was 1-inch thick. If your steak is larger or smaller, you’ll need to adjust the cook time. 
  • Seasonings: The charcoal-grilled steak is simply seasoned with seasoned salt and cracked black pepper. Of course, you can tweak the seasonings to suit your taste. 

Can You Double or Triple This Charcoal-Grilled Steak Recipe? 

Of course! This recipe serves one, but it’s easy to adjust the ingredients to feed two people or even a crowd. As long as you use one teaspoon of seasoned salt and one teaspoon of cracked black pepper per steak, the recipe should turn out perfectly. 

How to Make Charcoal-Grilled Ribeye Steak 

Here’s a brief overview of what you can expect when you make this charcoal-grilled steak recipe: 

  1. Season the steak on both sides. 
  2. Light the charcoal briquettes, then place the steak on the grates when they’re red hot. 
  3. Grill on both sides until the steak is cooked to your preferred doneness. 
  4. Tent with aluminum foil and let rest before serving. 

How Long to Grill Steak on a Charcoal Grill

This charcoal-grilled ribeye steak recipe ensures a perfectly grilled rare to medium-rare steak. We recommend using an instant-read meat thermometer to check for doneness instead of relying on a timer. However, here are some guidelines for grilling steak to your liking:

 Doneness  Temperature  Time
Rare 120 to 130 degrees F 5 minutes first side, 3 minutes second side
Medium-rare 130 to 135 degrees F 4.5 each side
Medium 135 to 145 degrees F 6 minutes first side, 4 minutes second side 
Medium-well 145 to 155 degrees F 5 minutes each side
Well done 155 to 160 degrees F  7 minutes first side, 5 minutes second side

What to Serve With Charcoal-Grilled Ribeye Steak

Need some serving inspiration? Pair your charcoal-grilled steak with one of these delicious grilled side dishes: 

For more mouthwatering ideas, explore our collection of 20 Best Side Dishes for Steak

Editorial contributions by Corey Williams

Ingredients

  • 1 (12 ounce) ribeye steak

  • 1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt, such as Lawry’s® Seasoned Salt

  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper, or to taste

Directions

  1. Season steak evenly, using 1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper on each side. Set aside.

  2. Light charcoal briquettes. Once they are red hot, place steak on the grates. Grill for 4 to 5 minutes. Turn steak over and grill an additional 2 to 3 minutes.

  3. Tent steak with aluminum foil and let rest 4 to 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

924 Calories
65g Fat
1g Carbs
85g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 1
Calories 924
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 65g 83%
Saturated Fat 29g 144%
Cholesterol 265mg 88%
Sodium 957mg 42%
Total Carbohydrate 1g 0%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Total Sugars 0g
Protein 85g
Vitamin C 0mg 1%
Calcium 50mg 4%
Iron 8mg 47%
Potassium 962mg 20%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

