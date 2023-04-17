McDonald’s Is Changing Its Burger Recipe—Here's How It's Making Them Even Better

More Big Mac sauce? Yes please!

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Published on April 17, 2023
a picture of McDonalds golden arches reading "McDonald's Hamburgers Billions and Billions Served".
Photo:

Adobe Stock/Allrecipes

It’s already hard to compete with a fresh, delicious McDonald’s hamburger. From the one-of-a-kind Big Mac to the humble cheeseburger, we can’t help but swing through the drive-thru for our favorite Mickey D’s order. 

But, if we thought the burgers were tasty before, they’re about to get even better. McDonald’s announced a few minor changes to its classic burgers that will have a major impact on their flavor. 

The new burger formula will include softer, toasted buns; warm, melty cheese; and onions that are lightly caramelized because they're added to the burgers while they’re still on the grill. The iconic Big Mac is also getting an improvement with extra tangy, yet sweet Big Mac sauce added to every burger. Even McDonald’s grill settings are being tweaked a bit so the burgers will have a better, hotter sear.

New McDonald's Big Mac burger

McDonald's

McDonald’s is implementing these changes on its McDouble, Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, Hamburger, and Big Mac. The recipe adjustments will lead to a “hotter” and “juicier” burger, according to the company. 

Kate Hogan, Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE got to try the new burgers and says, "The difference between the OG double cheeseburger and the new and improved version are actually huge." Adding that the changes make the burger taste like they were grilled at home.

A few international McDonald’s restaurants, including in Australia, Canada, and Belgium, have already made these changes—and customers are loving the new burgers. That’s why Mickey D’s has decided to roll out the changes in the U.S., starting on the West Coast and making its way nationwide by 2024. 

Customers in Boise, Denver, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Tucson can already try the new and improved burgers—and the burger changes will slowly roll out at the rest of McDonald’s restaurants across the country throughout the year.

You’ll just have to beat the Hamburglar to them. That’s right, these burgers are so tasty that they’ve drawn the attention of a fan-favorite McDonaldland character who hasn’t been seen for nearly a decade. The Hamburglar will make his comeback in a new Mickey D’s commercial—so when you see that commercial playing on your local station, you’ll know the hamburgers are available in your area. 

Unless you’re on the West Coast, it could be a while until you see the new hamburger changes—but they’ll definitely be worth the wait.

