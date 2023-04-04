These Chain Restaurants Are Open on Easter

After the Easter bunny visits your house and your egg hunt is over, what’s your plan for the meal? Maybe you’re cooking your famous brunch and Easter ham or gorging yourself on so many chocolate eggs that you don’t even want to eat. Or maybe you just want to have someone else do the cooking for you—we get it, holiday cooking is stressful.

If you want to have a lowkey Easter dinner at your favorite restaurant or even have the restaurant deliver food to you, there are plenty of options for Easter Sunday meals. Because only certain religions celebrate Easter on April 9, most chain restaurants remain open to accommodate both the people who don’t celebrate the holiday and those who want to grab an easy holiday bite.

Whether you want to indulge in your morning coffee or are looking for a full-blown Easter ham with all the fix-ins, these are the restaurants that are open on Easter Sunday.

Restaurants Open on Easter Sunday

Applebee’s: All restaurants will be open for regular business hours. You can call your local restaurant for full hours and information.

Arby's: Hours of operation will depend on individual locations, so many Arby's locations will be open but hours may vary. You should contact your local restaurant for full hours and information.

Bahama Breeze Island Grille: All locations will be open for regular business hours and celebrating Carnival with a special menu.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse: All restaurants will be open for normal business hours. You can call your local restaurant for full hours and information.

Bob Evans: All locations will be open for regular business hours and serve Easter Brunch and Easter Dinner. You can also order Bob Evans’ Farmhouse Feast for a heat-and-eat meal. All Bob Evans’ Farmhouse Feast options are available, but it’s also offering a special Easter Celebration Family Meal and Easter Celebration Platter for the holiday.

Bonefish Grill: All restaurants will be open for regular business hours. You can call your local restaurant for full hours and information.

Buca di Beppo: All locations will be open starting at 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday—Buca di Beppo is currently taking reservations and will be serving its dinner menu all day long. You can also order one of Buca di Beppo’s Easter Packages for pick-up, curbside, or delivery. Easter Packages can be picked up or delivered between April 7 and 9.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Most locations will be open, but hours vary by location. You can call your local restaurant for hours and information.

Burger King: Most locations will be open, but holiday hours vary by location. You can call your local restaurant or check the Burger King app for full hours and information.

Carrabba's Italian Grill: All locations will be open for regular business hours. You can call your local restaurant for full hours and information.

The Cheesecake Factory: All locations will be open for normal business hours, but hours of operation may vary by location. You can call your local restaurant for full hours and information.

Chili’s: All locations will be open during normal business hours. You can call your local restaurant for full hours and information.

Cracker Barrel: All locations will be open for normal business hours. You can also order a heat-and-serve Easter meal from Cracker Barrel. You can choose from Easter ham or prime rib, as well as a la carte offerings. All orders must be placed 24 hours in advance and are available to pick up between April 6 and 9.

Denny's: All locations will be open, but hours of operation may vary by location. You should call your local restaurant for full hours and information.

Domino's: Many locations will be open, but hours of operation will vary by location. You should call your local restaurant for full hours and information.

Dunkin': Many locations will be open, but the hours of operation can vary by location. You should call your local restaurant or check the Dunkin' mobile app for more information.

Golden Corral: The buffet will be open for regular business hours—you can call your local restaurant for full hours and information. Golden Corral is also offering Easter Meals To Go with your choice of ham or fried chicken, plus four sides and a dessert.

IHOP: All locations will be open, but you should call your local restaurant for full hours and information.

Longhorn Steakhouse: All locations will be open for regular business hours. You can call your local restaurant for full hours and information.

Maggiano’s: All locations will be open during regular business hours. The restaurant will also be serving a special family-style Easter menu for dine-in and carryout. Carryout orders can be picked up on April 9.

McDonald's: Most locations will be open for regular business hours. You can call your local restaurant for full hours and information.

Olive Garden: All locations will be open for regular business hours. You can call your local restaurant for full hours and information.

Outback Steakhouse: All locations will be open for regular business hours. You can call your local restaurant for full hours and information.

Papa John's: Select locations will be open, but you should call your local restaurant for full hours and information.

P.F. Changs: All locations will be open, but hours may vary by location. You can call your local restaurant for full hours and information.

Pizza Hut: Some locations are open, but hours will vary by location. You should call your local restaurant for full hours and information.

Popeyes: Most locations will be open, but holiday hours vary by location. You can call your restaurant for full hours and information.

Red Lobster: All restaurants will be open for regular business hours. You can call your local restaurant for full hours and information.

Red Robin: All restaurants will be open but will close early at 9 p.m. You can call your local restaurant for full hours and information.

Ruby Tuesday: All restaurants will be open for regular business hours. You can call your local restaurant for full hours and information.

Sonic: Some locations will be open, but franchise-owned locations may be closed or have reduced hours. You should call your local restaurant for full hours and information.

Starbucks: Most locations will be open, but the hours of operation may vary per location, and stores may adjust their hours based on customer needs. You should call your local store or check the Starbucks mobile app for full hours and information.

Subway: Some locations may be open, but locations are individually owned and operated so hours may vary. You should call your local restaurant for full hours and information.

Texas Roadhouse: All restaurants will be open with regular business hours—though hours may vary by location. You can call your local restaurant for full hours and information.

TGI Fridays: Most locations will be open, but hours may vary. You can call your local restaurant for full hours and information.

Waffle House: Waffle House is open 24/7, even on holidays, so all locations will be open.

Wendy's: Most locations will be open, but you should call your local restaurant or use the location finder for full hours and information.

Restaurants Closed on Easter Sunday