Carolina Red Slaw

With this pitmaster recipe for Carolina red slaw, besides learning a new and delicious barbecue side dish, we'll share a few tips that will make every coleslaw better.

By Chef John
Published on June 23, 2023
Prep Time:
20 mins
Cook Time:
0 mins
Refrigerate Time:
6 hrs
Stand Time:
40 mins
Total Time:
7 hrs
Servings:
8
Ingredients

  • 2 pounds finely chopped green cabbage

  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt

  • 3/4 cup ketchup

  • 1/2 cup finely diced red bell peppers

  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

  • 3 tablespoons white sugar

  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

  • 1 tablespoon sambal chili sauce, or to taste

  • 1 tablespoon Sriracha hot sauce, or to taste

  • 2 tablespoons sliced green onions, or as needed (optional)

Directions

  1. Add finely chopped cabbage to a large bowl and sprinkle over the salt. Mix well and let sit for 30 minutes. If using fine salt, use half the amount.

  2. Transfer cabbage to a strainer, and set aside to drain for 10 minutes.

  3. Add ketchup, red bell pepper, cider vinegar, sugar, smoked paprika, black pepper, cayenne pepper, sambal chili sauce, and sriracha to a bowl; stir until dressing is well combined. 

  4. Use a spatula or your hand to press down on cabbage in the strainer; this will press out excess water. Discard the liquid (it is fine if cabbage is still slightly damp). Add cabbage to the bowl of dressing; mix well.

  5. Cover slaw and refrigerate for 6 to 24 hours (preferably at least overnight), tossing occasionally. Taste before serving, and adjust salt and pepper, or add more hot sauce if needed. Sprinkle with sliced green onions.

    closeup of clear glass bowl of finely cut cabbage slaw with red peppers, green onions on top, on grey counter

    Chef John

    Cook's Notes:

    You can chop the cabbage by pulsing on and off with a food processor, but it will tear the cabbage. Chopping by hand with a good sharp knife will give the best result. 

    You can substitute roasted red peppers for the red bell pepper, or use any hot sauce combination you prefer in the dressing.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

76 Calories
0g Fat
19g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 76
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 0g 0%
Saturated Fat 0g 0%
Cholesterol 0mg 0%
Sodium 609mg 26%
Total Carbohydrate 19g 7%
Dietary Fiber 3g 9%
Total Sugars 14g
Protein 2g
Vitamin C 59mg 295%
Calcium 61mg 5%
Iron 0mg 3%
Potassium 330mg 7%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

