Carbone Might Be Coming for Rao’s With Its 3 New Jarred Sauces

Carbone is probably one of the most recognizable Italian restaurant names in the U.S., with locations from coast to coast. And even if you can’t eat at an actual Carbone restaurant, you can still experience the world-renowned food thanks to Carbone’s at-home line.

The line includes multiple jarred pasta sauces, like marinara, roasted garlic, and arrabbiata, but no sauce (or dish) is as coveted as the Spicy Vodka used in Carbone’s famous Spicy Rigatoni Vodka.

The sauce and pasta recipe has always been a closely guarded secret—until now. Carbone announced it’s releasing its jarred Spicy Vodka sauce, plus two other new jarred sauces, this July. The Spicy Vodka sauce is made with tomatoes grown in volcanic ash in Italy, Calabrian Chili, and slow-cooked onions for a flavor that’s similar to what you’d find in the restaurant—despite the fact that it’s in a jar.

And that’s not all; customers will also have access to the real Spicy Rigatoni Vodka recipe found on the side of the Spicy Vodka jar to recreate at home.

In addition to the Spicy Vodka sauce, Carbone is also stepping into the jarred pizza sauce business for the first time ever. It will release an Original pizza sauce and a Spicy pizza sauce alongside the Spicy Vodka.

The jars will begin rolling out nationwide this July, where they’ll be available at in-store retailers, as well as on Amazon and through Carbone’s online store. No prices have been listed for these sauces, but Carbone sells two-packs of 24-ounce jars for $23.99, so it will likely fall in that price range.

Carbone vs. Rao's

This news comes a few weeks after Rao’s announced it was adding five new items to its lineup—including its own spicy vodka sauce and a spicy pizza sauce.

I know that all is fair in love and brand wars, but I can’t help but think that two high-quality sauce brands releasing similar products within the same month isn’t a coincidence. And, as with most things, the brand that comes second is the one that looks like a copycat.

Of course, it all boils down to taste and which brand you’re willing to splurge on more. Personally, I tried Carbone’s jarred Spicy Vodka, and it wasn’t anything to write home about—if something says “spicy,” I want it to really hit me with heat, and this sauce just didn’t. It didn’t really have much taste at all other than a basic tomato sauce.

While I haven’t tried Rao’s new Vodka Arrabbiata, which, granted, is a slightly different sauce made with different peppers, I’m a firm believer that DeLallo’s has the best Spicy Vodka sauce on the market. And at a similar (maybe even cheaper) price point, I’d rather stick to what I know and love.

But, according to other editors on our team who have tried both Carbone’s and Rao’s original jarred marinara, Rao’s is the clear winner. Of course, you can be the real judge—and if you’ve ever wanted to recreate Carbone’s Spicy Rigatoni Vodka at home, it might be worth buying a jar just for the secret recipe.