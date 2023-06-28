Recipes Appetizers and Snacks Dips and Spreads Recipes Get the Party Started With This Bacon-Packed Caramelized Onion Dip Recipe Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo Dips are the way to get a party started, and this caramelized onion dip will be the first one to disappear. Caramelizing onions releases their natural sugars, and smoky bacon complements that sweetness, making this dip really special. Serve with crackers, chips, crostini, carrots, celery, or radishes. By Pat Bernitt Published on June 28, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 50 mins Refrigerate Time: 1 hr Total Time: 2 hrs 10 mins Servings: 12 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 1/4 pounds sweet onions (such as Vidalia), halved and sliced 1/4-inch thick 2 tablespoons canola oil 2 tablespoons butter 1/2 teaspoon salt 3 slices bacon 4 ounces cream cheese, softened 1/2 cup mayonnaise 1/2 cup sour cream 1/3 cup plain Greek yogurt (such as Fage® Total 2%) 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar 1/4 tsp salt and freshly ground black pepper 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley, or as needed (optional) Directions In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil and butter over medium heat. Stir in onions, sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt, and cook until onions soften and become translucent, about 10 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low and, stirring occasionally, cook onions until golden brown but not crisp, 40 to 50 minutes. If the pan starts to get too dry, reduce the heat and add 1 tablespoon water. Let onions cool to room temperature. Meanwhile, place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat until crisp, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels; crumble when cool enough to handle. In a large bowl, add cream cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, and yogurt. Beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Stir in balsamic vinegar and bacon. Season with salt and pepper. Fold in caramelized onions until evenly distributed. Refrigerate dip for at least 1 hour, or preferably overnight, before serving. Garnish with chopped parsley. Cook's Note: You cannot speed up the caramelization process by cooking at a higher temperature for fewer minutes. Low and slow is the way to go, patience is required, and you will be rewarded with one of the tastiest dips you’ve ever had. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 185 Calories 17g Fat 5g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 185 % Daily Value * Total Fat 17g 22% Saturated Fat 6g 28% Cholesterol 27mg 9% Sodium 273mg 12% Total Carbohydrate 5g 2% Dietary Fiber 0g 2% Total Sugars 3g Protein 3g Vitamin C 2mg 12% Calcium 37mg 3% Iron 0mg 1% Potassium 108mg 2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Get the Party Started With This Bacon-Packed Caramelized Onion Dip Recipe