Can You Freeze Pancakes?

Pancakes aren't only for the weekend — freeze them for a breakfast-y treat any time.

Alice Knisley Matthias
Alice Knisley Matthias writes about food, gardening, family, and education.

Published on June 27, 2023
Waking up to the welcoming aroma of pancakes on the weekend is a delicious way to start a lazy Sunday. Wouldn't it be great to capture that breakfast magic on a busy morning during the week or whenever the craving hits? Your freezer is the answer.

With a few simple steps, you can put the extra pancakes in the freezer and make a breakfast just a little better by saving time.

Do Cooked Pancakes Freeze Well?

Pancakes are a hearty breakfast choice that will freeze well for you to have on hand to make a quick and tasty meal. The key for success is in the preparation and proper storage.

The carbohydrates in pancakes make them a reliable freeze-and-store food item. Try freezing plain buttermilk pancakes, whole wheat, cornmeal, buckwheat, and beyond. Chocolate chip? Yes. Blueberry? You'll be glad you did.

How to Freeze Pancakes

Pancakes stored in direct contact with one another will freeze and stick together when removed from the freezer. This will compromise the integrity of the structure of the original pancake and give you torn or broken bits.

Have fluffy pancakes ready to go from the freezer with some easy storage tips:

1. Make sure the pancakes you're prepping for the freezer don't have any melted butter, syrup or other condiments on them. Allow them to cool completely — pancakes that are still warm when packaged will create moisture and lead to spoilage.

2. Line a baking sheet with a piece of wax paper or parchment paper. Arrange pancakes on the paper without the edges touching. If you have more pancakes in the batch, you can place another sheet of wax paper on top of the pancakes and make another layer.

3. Place the baking sheet of pancakes in the freezer and allow to firm and freeze a bit until pancakes are solid. This should take about 20 minutes.

4. Place a square of parchment paper or aluminum foil between each pancake and layer in a stack. You want to separate each pancake to prevent them from fusing together before storing in the freezer.

5. Wrap the stack of pancakes with plastic wrap and place in a plastic freezer storage bag or an airtight container with lid. Label the bag with the date so you can keep track of how long the pancakes have been in the freezer.

Cooked pancakes, when properly prepared and frozen, are good for up to two months.

How to Thaw and Reheat Frozen Pancakes

When you are ready to pull out a few frozen pancakes for a morning breakfast, you can either use your microwave or oven.

The advantage of having individually stored and frozen pancakes available is that you can make breakfast for a party of one or the whole family.

Microwave

Remove the pancakes from the freezer and place on a microwave-safe plate. Microwave for about 20 seconds and test for desired temperature. Add any additional time as needed.

Oven

The oven method works for larger numbers of pancakes. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and place the frozen pancakes in a flat layer on a sheet pan. Cover with a sheet of aluminum foil to prevent them from drying out. Bake for 8-10 minutes.

