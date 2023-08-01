Appetizers and Snacks Dips and Spreads Recipes Cheese Dips and Spreads Recipes Hot Cheese Dip Recipes Campfire Queso Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo We tried the smoked queso trend from TikTok and stirred in taco-bar toppers. For a less indulgent, vegan take, try the stir-together salsa instead. It’s got everything but the meat and dairy. By Juliana Hale Juliana Hale Juliana Hale is a culinary specialist with over 20 years of experience in recipe testing and development. She works closely with Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, Forks Over Knives, Midwest Living, and Traditional Home both in the test kitchens and with her stories. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on August 1, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 20 mins Total Time: 35 mins Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 8 ounces ground beef 8 ounces bulk Italian sausage 1/2 cup chopped red onion 1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced 1 10-ounce) can can diced tomatoes and green chiles (such as RO*TEL®) 8 ounces pasteurized cheese product (such as Velveeta®), cubed 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened and cubed 8 ounces shredded Pepper Jack or Monterey Jack cheese 3/4 cup no-salt added canned black beans, rinsed and drained 1/2 cup frozen corn 3/4 cup diced avocado (about 1/2 avocado) 1/4 cup sour cream 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro tortilla chips for serving Directions Heat a 10-inch cast-iron skillet on a grill grate over a fire. You can also preheat an outdoor grill to medium-high heat (375 degrees F to 400 degrees F (190 degrees C to 200 degrees C)) . Add beef, sausage, onion, bell pepper, and jalapeño to the skillet. Cook, stirring to break up lumps, until meat is browned, about 8 minutes. Pour off grease. Stir in tomatoes with green chiles, cheese product, cream cheese, pepper Jack, beans, and corn. Cover skillet with foil and cook for 8 minutes. Uncover skillet; continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until cheese is melted and bubbly, 2 minutes more. Top with avocado, sour cream, and cilantro. Serve with tortilla chips. Try these sides with your Campfire Queso: Corn and Black Bean Salsa Stir together 1 (15-ounce) can rinsed and drained no-salt-added black beans; 1 (10-ounce) can drained no-salt-added diced tomatoes with green chiles; 1/2 cup each thawed frozen corn, chopped red bell pepper, and chopped red onion; 1 seeded and minced jalapeño pepper; and 2 tablespoons each lime juice and olive oil. Chill, covered, up to 24 hours. Stir in 1 diced avocado and 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro. Serve with tortilla chips. Avocado Crema Blend together 1 diced avocado, 1/4 cup sour cream, 2 tablespoons lime juice, and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt in a blender until smooth. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Spoon over Campfire Queso or Corn and Black Bean Salsa. Candied Jalapeños Add a kick with these spiced jalapeño rings. Serve them over Campfire Queso or Corn and Black Bean Salsa. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 4573 Calories 336g Fat 163g Carbs 235g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Calories 4573 % Daily Value * Total Fat 336g 431% Saturated Fat 169g 846% Cholesterol 975mg 325% Sodium 8606mg 374% Total Carbohydrate 163g 59% Dietary Fiber 28g 100% Total Sugars 48g Protein 235g Vitamin C 177mg 884% Calcium 3355mg 258% Iron 19mg 107% Potassium 5074mg 108% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Campfire Queso