Heat a 10-inch cast-iron skillet on a grill grate over a fire. You can also preheat an outdoor grill to medium-high heat (375 degrees F to 400 degrees F (190 degrees C to 200 degrees C)) .

Add beef, sausage, onion, bell pepper, and jalapeño to the skillet. Cook, stirring to break up lumps, until meat is browned, about 8 minutes. Pour off grease. Stir in tomatoes with green chiles, cheese product, cream cheese, pepper Jack, beans, and corn. Cover skillet with foil and cook for 8 minutes.

Uncover skillet; continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until cheese is melted and bubbly, 2 minutes more.

Top with avocado, sour cream, and cilantro. Serve with tortilla chips.



Try these sides with your Campfire Queso:

Corn and Black Bean Salsa

Stir together 1 (15-ounce) can rinsed and drained no-salt-added black beans; 1 (10-ounce) can drained no-salt-added diced tomatoes with green chiles; 1/2 cup each thawed frozen corn, chopped red bell pepper, and chopped red onion; 1 seeded and minced jalapeño pepper; and 2 tablespoons each lime juice and olive oil. Chill, covered, up to 24 hours. Stir in 1 diced avocado and 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro. Serve with tortilla chips.

Avocado Crema

Blend together 1 diced avocado, 1/4 cup sour cream, 2 tablespoons lime juice, and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt in a blender until smooth. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Spoon over Campfire Queso or Corn and Black Bean Salsa.

Candied Jalapeños

Add a kick with these spiced jalapeño rings. Serve them over Campfire Queso or Corn and Black Bean Salsa.