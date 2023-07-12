Campbell’s New Condensed Cream Soups Are Missing Something

New versions of Cream of Chicken and Cream of Mushroom are heading to store shelves.

Robin Shreeves
Robin Shreeves is an award-winning wine journalist, food and lifestyle features writer, and book author with over 15 years experience writing for print and online publications.
Published on July 12, 2023
Campbell’s condensed Cream of Mushroom soup and Cream of Chicken soup are culinary staples in many of our homes. Although they work as stand-alone soups, they’re also ingredients in many recipes that add tons of flavor and creaminess to dishes such as green bean casserole, tuna casserole, and chicken enchiladas.

Those with a gluten intolerance or celiac disease have trouble using Campbell’s cream soups because they contain gluten. It’s possible to DIY gluten-free versions of these condensed cream soups, but part of the beauty of using the soups is the ease of opening a can and dumping its contents right into the dish you’re preparing. 

Campbell’s Has Good News for Gluten-Free Soup Lovers

Because 20 percent of American consumers avoid gluten, Campbell’s is expanding its product line and introducing both Cream of Mushroom and Cream of Chicken in gluten-free versions. The retail price for each version is expected to be $1.99, about $1.50 less than competitor Pacific Foods organic versions of the condensed soups. 

In a statement, Gary Mazur, vice president of marketing, Soup & Broth, Campbell Soup Co. said, “Through these new offerings, we're excited to have our iconic soups help address dietary needs and create even more mealtime moments.”

On Instagram, Campbell’s followers are excited about the new options.

“Oh my gooooodddddd,” exclaimed @aprilmbuckles. And @soup_of_the_day called it “AMAZING NEWS!”

Is a Campbell’s Gluten-Free Tomato Soup in the Works Too?

Another variety of Campbell’s canned soup that’s often used as an ingredient is its classic condensed Tomato Soup. It can be used in everything from meatloaf to tomato soup cake. And, of course, it’s the perfect dipping soup for grilled cheese sandwiches. Gluten-intolerant grilled cheese lovers who have found the perfect gluten-free bread for their ooey, gooey sandwiches may soon be getting a gluten-free tomato soup to pair with them. 

On Campbell’s Instagram post announcing the gluten-free cream soups, follower @kare42782 asked, “Is a gluten free tomato in the works I hope?!” Campbell’s responded with a hint that perhaps it is.

“We’ll have to wait and see,” the brand’s social media team responded, followed by a winky face emoji. 

We may be reading too much into that, but the winky face gives us, and those who avoid gluten, some hope.

