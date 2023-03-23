Are Skittles and Pez Being Banned In California?

Who would've guessed we might have to live in a world without Skittles? Not us, and certainly not Californians, who are now cracking down on the production of Skittles, as well as other popular and well-loved candies and food products.



If you haven't heard already, a law in California is currently being discussed which would put a ban on harmful ingredients that are found in Skittles, Pez, Sour Patch Kids, jelly beans, Trident Sugar Free Gum, Campbell's Soup, and certain processed bread.

There are five main ingredients that are of concern: Red dye No. 3 (erythrosine), titanium dioxide, potassium bromate, brominated vegetable oil, and propylparaben, all of which have been linked to an increased risk of cancer and DNA and organ damage. Additionally, three out of these five ingredients are already banned in the EU, which is a telling sign alone if you ask us.

For context, Red dye No. 3 is a food coloring that gives red candy its bright red color, and is already illegal to use in cosmetic products across the United States. Titanium dioxide is used in products such as Skittles and M&M's to give them their smooth, shiny, and hard exteriors. Titanium dioxide is also used in paint, cement, paper, plastic, and more. Lastly, potassium bromate is often used in baked goods to help strengthen the dough and give a higher rise.

Jesse Gabriel, an assemblyman who represents part of Los Angeles, came out with a statement to back the possible bill (Assembly Bill 418). He said, "Californians shouldn't have to worry that the food they buy in their neighborhood grocery store might be full of dangerous additives or toxic chemicals". While he is right, there hasn't been a decision yet to say if Skittles will be taken off the shelves or not.

So what does this mean for consumers, both inside and outside of California? According to a Daily Mail article that was released, if the law gets passed, then stores in the sunny state would either not be allowed to sell them, OR, the company that produces these products would be forced to change their formulas to fit the new guidelines. The new formulas would most likely affect the products sold in all other states as well since there would be no point in having multiple recipes.

