You're Storing Your Butter the Wrong Way—These 5 Products Make It Easy to Keep It Fresh

Butter has a place in every home. Its flavor has everything to do with its allure, which is why there’s nothing worse than going to use it and finding that it tastes a little funky.

If this has ever happened to you, you're not alone. I've pulled out half-opened sticks, used them, and tasted what can be best described as the smell of my fridge. And since butter is known for its mild flavor, any shift is easy to notice. Butter is a fat, and one of the best things about fats is that they absorb flavors incredibly well, which is why you’ll bloom spices and aromatics with oil or butter as you're cooking. That also means butter will absorb smells when left exposed.

It has always been a cardinal rule to wrap butter up well when I worked in professional kitchens, especially because I was a pastry cook. We did this by using containers or cling wrap, making sure the butter is exposed to little to no air. At home, I use containers, but have also used plastic or silicone bags, beeswax wrap, or even a butter dish. By keeping it airtight, you’ll ward off any strange odors that may change the taste of any baked or savory dish. To help you keep your butter tasting fresh, we rounded up five products at Amazon perfect for keeping butter fresh. Best of all, prices start at just $12.

Stasher Silicone Stand-Up Mid Reusable Bag

If you’re in the market for an easy way to secure the butter in your fridge, try a Stasher bag. These are an all around kitchen must have, especially since this particular design can stand up in your fridge. Since they’re durable, they’re great at protecting already cut sticks of butter, plus they seal up nicely.

Since it’s made with silicone, you can pop it in the dishwasher to clean it and reuse it over and over again without having to buy more.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Containers

Of course, containers, which is what I use, are another safe bet. They’ll likely be your most versatile option in terms of getting multiple uses from it, and there’s no better kind to do the job than the Rubbermaid Brilliance ones.

They’re our favorite food storage containers because they’re made with lightweight plastic, come in tons of sets with a variety of sizes to suit your needs, plus they’re airtight, stain and odor resistant, making them a perfect choice for keeping butter safe.

This set comes with seven different sized containers and they’re lids, so you’ll get to use them for tons of other food too. Ig glass containers are more your thing, this 12-container Bayco set comes stacked with tons of shapes and capacities, and it’s also $35.

Bee’s Wrap Besswax Food Wrap, 3-Pack

I love beeswax wraps as a money-saving alternative to plastic wrap, since you’ll be able to reuse it again and again. And if you’re wrapping something like butter, you could feasibly keep using it for a few sticks before having to give it a wash.

Dowan Large Butter Dish

A butter dish will also do the trick. This one is big enough to hold different sizes of butter aside from the standard stick. This is perfect for keeping butter on your counter as well as the fridge, since it looks nice enough to leave out. Either way, the tight-fitting lid for this particular dish is key for keeping smells away.

OXO Good Grips Butter Dish

A standard-sized butter dish, like this OXO one, is another great pick, especially since it’s see-through. You’ll be able to keep track of how much you have left inside with ease, plus it comes with little divots to measure a tablespoon for easy cooking.

But regardless of what you end up grabbing—you’ll keep your butter locked up tight for all of its future uses, whether you’re melting it away for breakfast eggs, or whipping up a lush buttercream.