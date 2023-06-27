This Burger King Fan-Favorite Sandwich Is Back on Menus

Attention Burger King fans, you are in for an Italian-style treat this summer. After a successful launch last year, Burger King is bringing back one of its fans' favorite chicken sandwiches for a limited time.

In late 2022, BK introduced a new-and-improved Chicken Parmesan-inspired sandwich called the Italian BK Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich as a limited-time menu item. The sandwich was a revamp of its original Italian Chicken Sandwich that the chain started selling in the ‘70s, complete with a new bun and crispy fillet.

The new Italian BK Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich was obviously a winner for the fast food chain because they’ve decided to bring it back for another limited run this summer. The Italian BK Royal Crispy Chicken, which features a crispy chicken fillet topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on a potato bun, is available now at restaurants nationwide.

Burger King’s sandwich is one of the only fast food Italian chicken sandwiches out there, though Wendy’s also released a similar, limited-time offering in 2022 that has since come off menus. So, if you want to settle your saucy, cheesy, crispy chicken sandwich craving, you’ll have to head to the restaurant where “You Rule.”

The sandwich, which is available as both an individual entrée and as part of a combo meal, joins the “Featured” menu alongside Burger King’s new spicy chicken nuggets and new flavor of Frozen Fanta, Kickin’ Mango. While those new menu items are only available through August 17, there’s no known end date for the Italian BK Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich, so there’s no telling when it could disappear again. That means if you want to get your hands on this beloved sandwich, you better get to a BK soon!