This Burger King Fan-Favorite Sandwich Is Back on Menus

Fans loved it last year, so it's back again for the summer.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on June 27, 2023
burger king logo on orange and coral diagonal background
Photo:

Burger King/Allrecipes

Attention Burger King fans, you are in for an Italian-style treat this summer. After a successful launch last year, Burger King is bringing back one of its fans' favorite chicken sandwiches for a limited time. 

In late 2022, BK introduced a new-and-improved Chicken Parmesan-inspired sandwich called the Italian BK Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich as a limited-time menu item. The sandwich was a revamp of its original Italian Chicken Sandwich that the chain started selling in the ‘70s, complete with a new bun and crispy fillet.

The new Italian BK Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich was obviously a winner for the fast food chain because they’ve decided to bring it back for another limited run this summer. The Italian BK Royal Crispy Chicken, which features a crispy chicken fillet topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on a potato bun, is available now at restaurants nationwide.

Burger King’s sandwich is one of the only fast food Italian chicken sandwiches out there, though Wendy’s also released a similar, limited-time offering in 2022 that has since come off menus. So, if you want to settle your saucy, cheesy, crispy chicken sandwich craving, you’ll have to head to the restaurant where “You Rule.”

The sandwich, which is available as both an individual entrée and as part of a combo meal, joins the “Featured” menu alongside Burger King’s new spicy chicken nuggets and new flavor of Frozen Fanta, Kickin’ Mango. While those new menu items are only available through August 17, there’s no known end date for the Italian BK Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich, so there’s no telling when it could disappear again. That means if you want to get your hands on this beloved sandwich, you better get to a BK soon!

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
burger king logo on orange and coral diagonal background
Burger King Is Bringing a New Nugget Nationwide
A new Dunkin Donuts storefront with the logo visible.
Dunkin’ Donuts Brought Back a Fan-Favorite Summer Drink—And You Can Try It for Free in July
popeyes blackened chicken sandwiches on orange background
This Beloved Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Is Back on the Menu for Good
wendys girl logo on yellow burst background
Wendy’s Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Item for Summer
Arby's storefront with red and blue triangles in the corner
Arby’s Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Menu Item This Week
The red lobster logo on a yellow square on a red background
This Fan Favorite Red Lobster Event Is Back After 4 Years
burger king logo on orange burst background
Burger King’s Newest Item Makes Our Hardest Fast-Food Decision Easy
KFC Logo
KFC Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Sandwich After Nearly 10 Years
Wendy's sign
Wendy's Is Removing This Fan-Favorite Item From the Menu
good humor truck logo with a faded background of ice cream bars
Good Humor Discontinued an Ice Cream Truck Favorite and Fans Are Mourning
A taco bell sign against a blue sky with white clouds.
Taco Bell Is Putting a Highly Requested Cult Favorite Back on the Menu
Chick-fil-A sign on a blue burst background
Chick-fil-A Is Adding a New Sweet and Savory Chicken Sandwich to Its Menu
a taco bell store front on a blue background.
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back This Menu From the '90s
a straight on view of a McDonald's store front with an American Flag out front.
Spotted: Looks Like McDonald’s Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite McNugget
Close-up of signs listing prices at Costco food court, including the price for Costco's hot dog and fountain soda combination
Costco Is Bringing a Fan-Favorite International Item to U.S. Food Courts
Chick-fil-A Storefront
Chick-fil-A Is Removing This Fan-Favorite Item From the Menu