Burger King’s Newest Item Makes Our Hardest Fast-Food Decision Easy

Published on June 16, 2023
If you have ever struggled to decide between ordering fries or onion rings, Burger King has a brilliant new solution for you. How about both—in the same package? It almost sounds too good to be true, but you may be in luck, depending on where you live.

Starting June 19 until July 20, the fast-food chain will start testing a new side combo with the self-explanatory name of Fries n' Rings. It will be available at select test locations in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 

Lucky restaurant-goers will be able to choose Fries n' Rings as an à la carte menu item or as part of any combo meal. They will get a 50-50 blend of crispy, deep-fried deliciousness that is hard for any other fast-food chain to beat. (Well, we should mention that Canadian fast-food chain Harvey's has been offering this same popular blend of fries and rings, called Frings, for years.)

Burger King fries and onion rings spilling out of carton on orange background

Burger King

As Mashed pointed out, Burger King's onion rings were voted the best in fast food by 32% of people. Burger King is also the only fast-food restaurant out of its main rivals (McDonald's and Wendy's) to offer onion rings, which gives it an advantage. Conversely, its fries tend not to fare so well when compared to the likes of McDonald's, which people seem to love unfailingly. 

So, perhaps mixing the two tasty treats together is a strategic move that will attract new diners, lured by the promise of those epic onion rings. And who knows, it just might help the brand to reclaim its former number-two position in the country as the biggest chain (it was usurped by Wendy's and remains second to McDonald's). 

The rollout conveniently coincides with National Onion Rings Day (June 22) and National French Fry Day (the second Friday in July)—as if you needed such a reason to go grab one of these yummy orders. 

Here's to hoping this Fries n' Rings blend sticks around and expands throughout the country because, as far as we're concerned, this makes a whole lot of sense.

