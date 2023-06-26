Recipes Main Dishes Pasta Chicken Bruschetta Chicken Pasta Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo If you like a good, rustic bruschetta...you're gonna love this pasta dish with pan-seared chicken. The freshness of the tomatoes, basil, and garlic will leave your family wanting more! By Shelia Johnson Shelia Johnson Shelia Johnson is an Allrecipes Allstar and avid member of the Allrecipes community, sharing her original recipes on the site. She is founder of Gangsta Goodies Kitchen, a website and food brand that celebrates love, food and relationships. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on June 26, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 25 mins Marinate Time: 15 mins Total Time: 1 hr Servings: 6 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Chicken: 3 boneless skinless chicken breasts, sliced in half horizontally 1 cup Italian salad dressing 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper Brushchetta: 8 Roma tomatoes, seeded and chopped 6 basil leaves, chopped, or more to taste 1 head garlic - cloves separated, peeled, and chopped 1/3 cup olive oil 1/3 cup balsamic vinegar salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste Pasta: 1 pound angel hair pasta 1/3 cup vegetable oil 1 yellow onion, chopped 2 tablespoons olive oil Directions Place chicken, Italian dressing, garlic powder, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon black pepper in a resealable plastic bag; seal the bag and squeeze gently to coat chicken. Place chicken in the refrigerator to marinate for 15 minutes or up to 4 hours. Add Roma tomatoes, basil, garlic, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar to a large bowl and mix well. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Heat vegetable oil in a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Remove chicken from marinade and add to the skillet. Cook until chicken is golden brown and juices run clear, 5 to 7 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer, inserted near the center, should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Discard marinade. Remove chicken from the skillet. Set aside to cool slightly, then slice into bite-sized pieces. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook angel hair pasta in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove excess oil from the skillet; add the 2 tablespoons olive oil to the skillet, and cook and stir yellow onion until translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in bruschetta mixture; cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat. Drain pasta. Toss pasta with bruschetta, top with cooked chicken, and serve. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 536 Calories 38g Fat 37g Carbs 12g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 536 % Daily Value * Total Fat 38g 49% Saturated Fat 5g 23% Cholesterol 17mg 6% Sodium 818mg 36% Total Carbohydrate 37g 14% Dietary Fiber 2g 9% Total Sugars 10g Protein 12g Vitamin C 14mg 70% Calcium 44mg 3% Iron 2mg 11% Potassium 424mg 9% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Bruschetta Chicken Pasta