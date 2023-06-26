Bruschetta Chicken Pasta

Place chicken, Italian dressing, garlic powder, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon black pepper in a resealable plastic bag; seal the bag and squeeze gently to coat chicken. Place chicken in the refrigerator to marinate for 15 minutes or up to 4 hours.

Add Roma tomatoes, basil, garlic, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar to a large bowl and mix well. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.

Heat vegetable oil in a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Remove chicken from marinade and add to the skillet. Cook until chicken is golden brown and juices run clear, 5 to 7 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer, inserted near the center, should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Discard marinade.

Remove chicken from the skillet. Set aside to cool slightly, then slice into bite-sized pieces.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook angel hair pasta in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, 4 to 5 minutes.

Remove excess oil from the skillet; add the 2 tablespoons olive oil to the skillet, and cook and stir yellow onion until translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in bruschetta mixture; cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat.