Our Favorite Appetizer Shortcut Just Introduced Its First New Flavor in 2 Years

By
Bailey Fink
Published on June 15, 2023
If you’ve ever had creamy Boursin cheese, then you already know why we always have a ball of it in our fridge. Whether you need a last-minute easy appetizer or just want a snack with your crackers, Boursin is a must-have household staple.

In fact, the tasty cheese is having a moment on TikTok right now as a simple, flavorful, shortcut ingredient for pasta or flatbreads—some people are even making fried Boursin bites using the brand's bite-sized cheese balls. So, Boursin is capitalizing on the viral moment by introducing its first new flavor in nearly two years—using another pretty viral ingredient: truffles.

The new limited-edition Boursin Black Truffle & Sea Salt has hit shelves for all your summer entertaining needs. It combines savory black truffle with salt and the herby flavors that all Boursin cheeses have to create a crumbly, creamy cheese that’s good on pasta, pizza, or probably even just a spoon—the cheese speaks for itself, right?

The rich flavors will really elevate any dish. So, when you’re ready to line your fridge, you can stock up at any major retailer nationwide for $6.99.

Boursin’s newest addition to its robust lineup—which includes the classic Garlic & Fine Herbs, Fig & Balsamic, Shallot & Chive, and more—is marketed as a limited-edition seasonal flavor. But, the last new flavor that Boursin released, its Carmazlied Onion & Herb cheese, was only meant to be available through fall 2021, and it’s still on store shelves now. So, our fingers are crossed that the Truffle & Black Sea Salt cheese will stick around for a while—or at least through the entertaining months because it will certainly be the star of our charcuterie board this summer.

