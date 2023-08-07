Why Is Boston Market Suddenly So Suable?

It’s a rough time for Boston Market. After a swirl of lawsuits at various other chains such as Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, TGI Fridays, Boston Market seems to be going through it too. The brand currently has not one, but at least five ongoing lawsuits with various parties. Unlike the other restaurant chains, these lawsuits aren’t coming from customers, and it’s for a distressingly large amount of money.

Two of the lawsuits are from Boston Market distributors, with the most recent filed by distributor US Foods for a whopping $11.6 million. The brand allegedly owes the distributor millions in unpaid bills for food products. Another distributor, Ben E. Keith, is suing for $1 million, and Polar Leasing, a refrigeration company, is suing for just under $340,000 in unpaid bills. On top of that, there’s a suit filed by employees at 11 Boston Market locations due to lack of payment, as well as a suit filed by former Boston Market owner McDonald’s, who now acts as the landlord of a few Boston Market locations.

Looking at all the lawsuits together doesn’t paint a bright picture for the chain. Boston Market opened in 1985 as Boston Chicken before rebranding in 1995 as Boston Market after expanding its menu to include offerings such as turkey, ham, and meatloaf in addition to the rotisserie chicken. This isn’t the first time the brand has found itself in hot water. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the late ‘90s, and just before the pandemic, it closed 45 locations.

At the time of this writing, the brand has under 300 locations open spread across the country. We’re hoping the chain will regain its footing as it has in the past so that we can continue to get as much rotisserie chicken and mashed potatoes as our hearts desire.