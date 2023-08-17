Our Editor’s Favorite Advent Calendar Is Officially Back—and With New Additions

We know it’s only August, and you’re probably barely thinking about pumpkin spice, let alone the December holiday season. We get it, you might not even have your Labor Day menu planned yet. However, one of our favorite advent calendars is officially available for sale—and you probably want to buy it ASAP.

The beloved Bonne Maman Limited Edition Advent Calendar is back for another year, and this time with eight new flavors. The 24-day advent calendar features 23 mini jam spreads and one mini honey, each behind its own newly-designed door.

Almost as exciting as the advent calendar’s contents is the design, which constantly changes. The 2023 Bonne Maman calendar has been reimagined to look like Santa’s workshop with his little helpers making the jams.

“I love this jamvent calendar because it allows you to try so many different flavors of Bonne Maman without having to commit to a whole jar (I'm a die-hard strawberry Bonne Maman fan, and it's hard to break from my norm), and I often find new favorites that I actually want to go buy a whole jar of,” says “Allrecipes” editor Devon O’Brien. “Plus, those little jam jars are perfect for tossing on a cheeseboard for a holiday gathering. Once the jam is gone, I clean the jars up and use them to pack up homemade sugar lip scrubs for gifting in my family's stockings.”

Bonne Maman

Buy it: $45; Bonne Maman

Bonne Maman’s Limited Edition Advent Calendar is known to sell out well before December rolls around, so if you’re wanting to get your hands on the fan-favorite, you’ll need to act fast. You can purchase the advent calendar for $44.99 online on Bonne Maman’s e-shop or at select retailers nationwide while supplies last—and remember, because they’re so popular, you can only buy a maximum of two calendars per order, so plan accordingly.

Spoiler alert: this year’s calendar will feature eight new Bonne Maman flavors, so if you like to be surprised by your jams every day during advent, you might want to skip ahead to the next section.

While we don’t know for sure what the returning flavors are, we do know the new Bonne Maman jams include Apricot and Banana; Caramel with Cinnamon; Cherry with Pink Peppercorn; Fig with Cardamom; Peach with Jasmine Flower, Pineapple, and Ginger; Quince with Chunks; Raspberry with Dark Chocolate, Rhubarb, Strawberry, and Guava; and Sweet Orange, Mandarin, and Passionfruit.

How To Use All The Bonne Maman Advent Calendar Jam

If you aren’t sure how you’d use 23 mini jars of jam, don’t worry, we have some ideas.

“Spreading the daily jam on toast is the most obvious and delicious way to enjoy all the flavors, but I also love using them to make cocktails when I'm feeling inspired—I made a killer margarita with one of the mango jams last year,” O’Brien said. “But my all-time favorite way to use these up is when I start making Christmas cookies. I make brown butter Linzer cookies each year with a spot of jam in the middle and having multiple fun flavors of Bonne Maman on hand is a great way to add variety to my cookie platter without having to make multiple types of cookies.”

And, if you need more inspiration, you can always find these fantastic jam dessert recipes—as well as some tricks to use up those last few dredges at the bottom of the jar, though we don’t expect that to happen often.