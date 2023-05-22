Chipotle Is Giving Away Free Burritos This Tuesday

We just found your dinner plans for this Taco Tuesday—or Burrito Tuesday or Burrito Bowl Tuesday or Whatever-You-Order-at-Chipotle Tuesday—because Chipotle is giving away free entrées on May 23.

In case you didn’t know, Chipotle is the official Mexican-inspired fast-casual restaurant of the National Hockey League (NHL)—and right now the NHL is in its exciting postseason as teams are fighting for the Stanley Cup. Chipotle is celebrating the Stanley Cup Playoffs heating up as we’re nearing the Stanley Cup Finals by giving hockey fans a BOGO deal that’s too good to pass up.

After 3 p.m. local time on May 23, anyone who wears a hockey jersey to a participating Chipotle location in the U.S. and Canada will receive a buy-one-get-one-free entrée. And, don’t worry, it doesn’t matter if your hockey team was already eliminated from the playoffs because any hockey jersey will make you eligible for this promotion.

To get a free Chipotle entrée on Tuesday, simply throw on your team’s jersey, go to a Chipotle location, and order two of your go-to meals (it must be an entrée and not a kid’s meal). At checkout, be sure the employee sees your jersey and the second entrée (of equal or lesser value) will be free.

It’s important to note that this promotion is only valid if you order at a Chipotle restaurant—you cannot redeem the BOGO deal for catering, mobile, online, or delivery orders. Additionally, you can only redeem five free menu items per order—so if you’re feeding a crowd for the Golden Knights vs. Stars game, you might need to bring a few jersey-wearing customers with you to score the deal five times each.

So, pull that jersey out of your closet or start texting your hockey-loving friends to see if you can borrow one because you don’t want to miss out on this deal.