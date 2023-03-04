Shoppers Say This $18 Find Is the ‘Most Useful Item’ They’ve Purchased for Their Kitchen

Fresh produce is the best, but washing it can be inconvenient. Your hands get wet, and if you’ve got a lot to wash, ingredients might pile up in the sink, which isn't ideal. A colander or strainer is a great way to avoid this, but they can be a bit bulky.

For those days and recipes where you need the extra space or want to multitask, this shopper-loved over the sink colander might just be your newest helping hand in the kitchen. It expands to sit perfectly over the edge of your sink, leaving free space at the bottom for washing.

Amazon

Buy it: $18; Amazon

It’s no surprise this affordable tool has gained popularity on social media apps like TikTok, as well as climbed its way to the number 7 spot in Amazon’s most wished for kitchen items list—it’s a practical piece nearly everyone can benefit from.

The design is simple, yet effective: Iit is long and slim, coming in at roughly 19 inches by 3 inches by 8 inches, has a perforated bottom, and can expand from its shortest point (14 inches) to its longest point. This is key for fittingtons of different sinks, but it also makes it extremely easy to store.

The lip on the outside rim of the colander gives you an inch of space to place over the sinks edge, which gives it a sturdy base to rest on, so even if you’re dumping a pound of pasta in it, it won’t fall. Just pop it on the furthest point of your sink to let items drain, or place it right under the sink’s spout to rinse produce easily.

It’s also BPA-free, heat-resistant, and dishwasher safe. It has over 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and shoppers love just how helpful this unassuming tool is. One person who saw it on TikTok writes that “It works perfectly to clean [their] veggies and fruit.”

“This is the most useful kitchen tool I’ve purchased in years,” a second shopper wrote, adding that it adjusts perfectly to either side of their sink. They also noted that they use it for a ton of things, like washing fresh produce, draining pasta, straining canned goods, and even for drying washed silverware.

A third user pointed out that it actually dries foods faster than a bowl shaped colander too, since there is more surface area to spread ingredients out. “The low profile of this item, not to mention the fact that it can be shortened when not in use, makes it very easy to store,” they added.

Aside from its convenient, easy to use design, you can also grab this colander in a ton of colors to fit your kitchen, from a light pink, to black, gray, and yellow.

Make the rush of spring and summer produce easier and more enjoyable with this $18 colander from Blue Ginko. Its slim, adjustable shape makes it a shopper favorite and a most wished for item for a reason. And those who have added it to their kitchen already can’t say enough good things about it.