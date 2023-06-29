The 1-Ingredient Blake Lively Uses To Make the Smoothest, Best-Tasting Lemonade

We all know that Blake Lively is the queen of the Met Gala, but it seems the acclaimed actress has a few other culinary tricks up her sleeve.

Lively founded her cocktail mixer company, Betty Buzz, in 2021, and after its success, she recently announced she’s transitioned into a new product: Betty Booze canned cocktails. While her husband, Ryan Reynolds, is a big name in the alcohol business as the co-owner of Aviation Gin, and Lively famously doesn’t drink much, she says she created the Betty Booze line because “Drinking isn’t [her] thing. But for f* sake, flavor is.”

The new line has three canned cocktails, including a Sparkling Tequila With Oak Smoked Lemonade, which piqued our interest. Not for the tequila or oak-smoked lemonade (though that does sound delicious), but for the secret ingredient in the lemonade: butter.

That’s right, these are all real Lively-made recipes, and she actually puts butter in her lemonade.

“There’s butter. In lemonade,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “It’s my secret. But today I’m a sellout. So now it’s your secret. If you know me. You know butter is my love language.”

Betty Booze

The cocktail doesn’t include real melted butter, but rather a butter extract that “gives the drink a special smoothness,” according to the brand.

Of course, we’ve heard of wines being described as buttery because of the rich mouthfeel and silky texture, but those wines don’t actually have butter in them. The lemonade Lively makes does, which really should give it that buttery mouthfeel plus a richer flavor.

“You can take the girl outta the bakery, but you can’t take the butter outta the girl. Trust me. You’ll never go back,” she said in an Instagram post.

Butter extract, here, is just one of many ingredients. But if it’s great in the tequila lemonade, then we’re sure it’s great in regular lemonade too. So this just might be the tip you needed for the best lemonade this summer—and the best way to sell a lot of glasses at your neighborhood lemonade stand.

If you want to try the real deal, you can find Betty Booze’s Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade, and the other two flavors Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso and Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry, at Total Wines & More stores nationwide. The four-packs are also available to purchase online for $14.99 each.

Until we can get our hands on a Betty Booze can (don’t worry, Blake, we’ll drink it chilled), we’ll be experimenting with butter lemonade thanks to the lone bottle of butter extract we bought for that one recipe six months ago. We’re sure you can find one in your spice cabinet too!

