The 1-Ingredient Blake Lively Uses To Make the Smoothest, Best-Tasting Lemonade

You've probably never even thought of adding it.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023
Blake Lively Holding Betty Booze cans
Photo:

Betty Booze

We all know that Blake Lively is the queen of the Met Gala, but it seems the acclaimed actress has a few other culinary tricks up her sleeve

Lively founded her cocktail mixer company, Betty Buzz, in 2021, and after its success, she recently announced she’s transitioned into a new product: Betty Booze canned cocktails. While her husband, Ryan Reynolds, is a big name in the alcohol business as the co-owner of Aviation Gin, and Lively famously doesn’t drink much, she says she created the Betty Booze line because “Drinking isn’t [her] thing. But for f* sake, flavor is.”

The new line has three canned cocktails, including a Sparkling Tequila With Oak Smoked Lemonade, which piqued our interest. Not for the tequila or oak-smoked lemonade (though that does sound delicious), but for the secret ingredient in the lemonade: butter. 

That’s right, these are all real Lively-made recipes, and she actually puts butter in her lemonade.

“There’s butter. In lemonade,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “It’s my secret. But today I’m a sellout. So now it’s your secret. If you know me. You know butter is my love language.”

Betty Booze Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade on a cutting board with butter and lemons

Betty Booze

The cocktail doesn’t include real melted butter, but rather a butter extract that “gives the drink a special smoothness,” according to the brand.

Of course, we’ve heard of wines being described as buttery because of the rich mouthfeel and silky texture, but those wines don’t actually have butter in them. The lemonade Lively makes does, which really should give it that buttery mouthfeel plus a richer flavor.

“You can take the girl outta the bakery, but you can’t take the butter outta the girl. Trust me. You’ll never go back,” she said in an Instagram post.

Butter extract, here, is just one of many ingredients. But if it’s great in the tequila lemonade, then we’re sure it’s great in regular lemonade too. So this just might be the tip you needed for the best lemonade this summer—and the best way to sell a lot of glasses at your neighborhood lemonade stand. 

If you want to try the real deal, you can find Betty Booze’s Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade, and the other two flavors Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso and Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry, at Total Wines & More stores nationwide. The four-packs are also available to purchase online for $14.99 each.

Until we can get our hands on a Betty Booze can (don’t worry, Blake, we’ll drink it chilled), we’ll be experimenting with butter lemonade thanks to the lone bottle of butter extract we bought for that one recipe six months ago. We’re sure you can find one in your spice cabinet too!

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Guy Fieri on an orange and purple burst background
5 Things You Didn’t Know About Guy Fieri
A picture of Courteney Cox next to a bowl of chocolate chip cookie dough
The Surprising Ingredients Courteney Cox Uses in Her “Best Damn Cookie” Recipe
Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer at Chili's
The Chili’s Menu Items "The Office’s" Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey Order Every Time They Go
Kakigori, Japanese Shaved Ice With Mango Puree
I'm a Food Writer and This Is the 1-Ingredient Snack I'll Be Making All Summer Long
greek horatiki salad
Greek People Don’t Use Vinegar in Their Greek Salads—They Do This Instead
Vanderpump Rules Goat Cheese Balls
I Got the Recipe for the “Vanderpump Rules” Goat Cheese Balls and I Can’t Stop Making Them
Alex Guarnaschelli with arms raised on a blue and yellow background
Alex Guarnaschelli’s 5-Ingredient Summer Pasta Gets Dinner on the Table in Less Than 15 Minutes
a photo of Andrew Zimmern cooking on a TV set placed on green and lime colorful background.
Andrew Zimmern’s 5-Ingredient Casserole Is a Midwestern Classic
Ina Garten on a blue background with pots and pans
Ina Garten's Favorite Weekend Recipe Lets You Eat Cake for Breakfast
a portrait of Ina Garten on a gold background
Does Ina Garten Love Olive Garden Copycats as Much as We Do?
Three styles of beer shandies with liquid being poured in the glass in the foreground.
This 2-Ingredient Hack Makes Beer Taste Like Dr. Pepper
an image of Stanley Tucci on a TV set placed on a gradient blue background.
Stanley Tucci Gave Us the Secret to Creamy Pasta Sauce—And You Probably Already Have It In Your Pantry
A black and white portrait of Stanley Tucci sitting in an empty restaurant dining room.
Stanley Tucci’s 20-Minute Bolognese Will Become a Weeknight Dinner Staple in Your House
a portrait of Joanna Gaines on a colorful background.
Joanna Gaines Makes a Homemade Version of This Nostalgic Canned Soup—And I Want It Weekly
jennifer garner and pasta on polka dot background
Our Top 10 Pasta Recipes Made by Your Favorite Celebrities
Cameron Diaz in front on her signature Summer Crunch Salad.
I'll Be Making Cameron Diaz's Go-To Lunch All Summer Long