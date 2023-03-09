Oprah’s Favorite Insulated Bottle Is Being Recalled for Lead Exposure

The Bindle Bottle, one of Oprah’s 2018 favorite things, has been recalled because it may contain exposed lead. The Bindle Bottle is known for its waterproof storage compartment on the bottle’s bottom—and that is the location where the lead has been found.

The worry is that people may have stored unpackaged food in the bottom of the bottle, which could become contaminated with lead. A test found that a small, exposed soldering dot in the storage compartment contained lead, which led to the bottles’ recall and a pause on all bottle manufacturing.

All Bindle Bottles (13-ounce, 20-ounce, 24-ounce, and 30-ounce) are impacted by this recall—including the one that is part of the Puppy Pack. The Bindle Bottle tumblers are not being recalled.

If you have a Bindle Bottle, you may continue to use it to store liquids because the stainless-steel interior isn’t impacted. However, you should not use the dry storage compartment on the bottom of the bottle.

If you own one of the recalled bottles, you can register for Bindle Bottle to send you an at-home repair kit. The company will ship you a free repair kit and once you apply the necessary repairs to the storage compartment, it is safe for use.

Bindle Bottle production has been paused due to this issue and will restart when the company finds a way to manufacture the bottles without exposed lead. It has also been removed from Oprah’s Favorite Things list.

There haven’t been any reported illnesses as part of this recall, but eating lead-contaminated food can pose a serious health risk to people and animals.

Acute lead poisoning symptoms include weakness, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urine. Lead poisoning can be more severe in children who are exposed because it can cause permanent damage to their central nervous system—leading to possible learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health issues.

Dogs with acute lead poisoning may experience lethargy, tremors, seizures, wobbly gait, behavioral changes, and anorexia.

If you have any health questions, you should contact your healthcare provider. If you have any questions about the recall, you can contact Bindle Bottle directly at product_safety@bindlebottle.com.

