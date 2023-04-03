Smoked Salmon Sold at Publix Recalled Due To Potential Listeria Contamination

Seven Seas International USA is recalling hundreds of cases of its Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon because there may be Listeria monocytogenes present in the fish. The contamination was discovered in Florida when the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services performed a routine test and found the bacteria.

The recalled smoked salmon was sold exclusively at Publix Supermarkets before March 14, 2023. You can check if you have the recalled product by looking for the lot code R4058 on the plastic film. Only Biltmore smoked salmon with that lot code and a best-by date of April 14, 2023, are impacted by this recall.

If you have the recalled salmon, do not consume it; instead, return it to your Publix store for a full refund.

The recall announcement does not specify if there have been any illnesses caused by eating the recalled salmon. But, if you are experiencing any symptoms, which may include fever, stiff neck, flu-like symptoms, confusion, loss of balance, and headaches, you should seek medical treatment.

Listeria can cause serious infections especially in young children, older adults, people who are immunocompromised, and pregnant individuals. Infections can be fatal and may lead to miscarriages or stillbirths for those pregnant individuals.

If you have any questions regarding the recall, you can contact Seven Seas Interantional USA, LLC directly by phone at (888) 627-5668 or on its website.