Big Mac Casserole

This big mac casserole combines all the flavors from your favorite burger: tasty ground beef, cheese, and mayo topped with lettuce. Hash brown patties stand in for the buns.

By
Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on September 10, 2023
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
35 mins
Stand Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Big Mac casserole with cheese topped with lettuce

Dotdash Meredish Video Studio

Ingredients

  • 8 frozen hash brown patties

  • 1 onion

  • 1 cup mayonnaise

  • 2 teaspoons Kosher salt, divided

  • 2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish

  • 2 teaspoons white vinegar

  • 2 teaspoons sugar

  • 2 teaspoons mustard

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons paprika

  • 1 teaspoon onion powder

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • 1 1/4 lb ground sirloin

  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

  • 8 ounces block Cheddar cheese, grated, divided

  • 2 teaspoons sesame seeds

  • 3 cups shredded iceberg lettuce

  • ½ cup hamburger dill pickle slices, roughly chopped

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees F).  Place hash brown patties in a single layer along the bottom of a 9x13 baking dish. 

  2. Bake in the preheated oven until golden and crisp on the bottom, about 25 minutes.

  3. Meanwhile, grate or very finely mince 2 tablespoons of onion and set aside, along with any accumulated juices.  Cut the remaining onion into a
    small dice and set aside.

  4. While hash browns bake, combine grated onion with mayonnaise, 1/2 teaspoon salt, sweet pickle relish, white vinegar, sugar, mustard, paprika, and onion powder in a bowl and mix well.  Set aside.

  5. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef and cook, undisturbed for 3 minutes. Continue to cook, while crumbling the meat with the back of a spoon and stirring occasionally, until browned and mostly cooked through, about 5 minutes. Season with remaining salt, pepper, Worcestershire and remaining chopped onions and cook for 1
    minute. Remove from the heat and stir in 2/3 cup of the sauce mixture and 1 1/3 cup cheese. 

  6. Flip hashbrown patties over so the crispy side is on top. Pour meat mixture over hash browns and top with remaining shredded cheese. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and until bubbly and cheese is melted, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and let stand for 5 minutes. 

  7. Top with shredded lettuce and drizzle with remaining sauce. Top with chopped pickles and serve immediately. 

    Big Mac casserole with cheese topped with lettuce

    Dotdash Meredish Video Studio

Cook’s Note

You can also just keep the casserole warm until ready to serve and do not top with lettuce sauce and cheese until just before serving.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

569 Calories
44g Fat
15g Carbs
28g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 569
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 44g 57%
Saturated Fat 12g 62%
Cholesterol 103mg 34%
Sodium 813mg 35%
Total Carbohydrate 15g 5%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Total Sugars 4g
Protein 28g
Vitamin C 4mg 18%
Calcium 240mg 18%
Iron 3mg 16%
Potassium 567mg 12%

