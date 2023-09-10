Main Dishes Casserole Recipes Beef Ground Beef Big Mac Casserole Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This big mac casserole combines all the flavors from your favorite burger: tasty ground beef, cheese, and mayo topped with lettuce. Hash brown patties stand in for the buns. By Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on September 10, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 35 mins Stand Time: 5 mins Total Time: 55 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Dotdash Meredish Video Studio Ingredients 8 frozen hash brown patties 1 onion 1 cup mayonnaise 2 teaspoons Kosher salt, divided 2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish 2 teaspoons white vinegar 2 teaspoons sugar 2 teaspoons mustard 1 1/2 teaspoons paprika 1 teaspoon onion powder 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 1/4 lb ground sirloin 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce 8 ounces block Cheddar cheese, grated, divided 2 teaspoons sesame seeds 3 cups shredded iceberg lettuce ½ cup hamburger dill pickle slices, roughly chopped Directions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees F). Place hash brown patties in a single layer along the bottom of a 9x13 baking dish. Bake in the preheated oven until golden and crisp on the bottom, about 25 minutes. Meanwhile, grate or very finely mince 2 tablespoons of onion and set aside, along with any accumulated juices. Cut the remaining onion into asmall dice and set aside. While hash browns bake, combine grated onion with mayonnaise, 1/2 teaspoon salt, sweet pickle relish, white vinegar, sugar, mustard, paprika, and onion powder in a bowl and mix well. Set aside. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef and cook, undisturbed for 3 minutes. Continue to cook, while crumbling the meat with the back of a spoon and stirring occasionally, until browned and mostly cooked through, about 5 minutes. Season with remaining salt, pepper, Worcestershire and remaining chopped onions and cook for 1minute. Remove from the heat and stir in 2/3 cup of the sauce mixture and 1 1/3 cup cheese. Flip hashbrown patties over so the crispy side is on top. Pour meat mixture over hash browns and top with remaining shredded cheese. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and until bubbly and cheese is melted, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and let stand for 5 minutes. Top with shredded lettuce and drizzle with remaining sauce. Top with chopped pickles and serve immediately. Dotdash Meredish Video Studio Cook’s Note You can also just keep the casserole warm until ready to serve and do not top with lettuce sauce and cheese until just before serving. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 569 Calories 44g Fat 15g Carbs 28g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 569 % Daily Value * Total Fat 44g 57% Saturated Fat 12g 62% Cholesterol 103mg 34% Sodium 813mg 35% Total Carbohydrate 15g 5% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 4g Protein 28g Vitamin C 4mg 18% Calcium 240mg 18% Iron 3mg 16% Potassium 567mg 12% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Big Mac Casserole