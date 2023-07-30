These Top-Rated Containers for Potlucks All Have Thousands of Perfect Ratings, and Prices Start at $15

Potlucks are one of the best ways to get together with close friends and family. You're able to sample everyone's favorite dishes, or even set an exciting theme for guests to follow. But, when it comes to logistics, like transporting the food to the destination, it can become a challenge.

That's where the right containers make all the difference. When you're feeding a crowd, whether it’s a few people or a dozen, you'll have a lot more food that needs to be packed away securely, and at the right temperature, depending on where you're going. Luckily, though, there are tons of bestselling options on Amazon to suit whatever you may want to bring, from containers to insulated carriers. Shop six of the most highly rated containers below, with prices starting at $15.

HotLogic Mini Portable Food Warmer

Buy it: $40 (was $53); Amazon

This portable food warmer is the perfect pick if you want to keep certain dishes like dips, sides, and more warm during transport. It’s especially great for instances where you don’t have access to a kitchen to reheat it before serving. “Before, I was always limited on what I could bring to a potluck because I couldn’t cook and keep things at the best temperature,” one shopper wrote. After purchasing this, they’re so much happier. “It opens up so much more variety and options,” they wrote. With 19,700 more perfect ratings, other reviewers call out just how hot it keeps everything. It’s easy to use—you just pop your meal or dish in, zip it like a lunchbox, then plug it in. You can cook your full meal in it, and it’ll hold the temperature to keep it warm.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Large 9-Cup Food Storage Container

Buy it: $16 (was $20); Amazon



If you just want a simple, but high-quality container that’s large enough to store a variety of foods from salad to sides and mains, this Rubbermaid container is a great choice. They’re actually our favorite containers in general, even after we tested nearly two dozen popular options. We love how they’re lightweight but sturdy, that they secure to have an airtight seal, and we love that the plastic is stain- and odor-resistant. This big 9-cup container (72 fluid ounces) is perfect for potlucks, and it’s shopper-loved with more than 6,000 five-star ratings. Use it to pack garlicky green beans one day, then some brownies inside to bring home.

Sistema Large 7-Liter Food Storage Container with Lid

Buy it: $14 (was $20); Amazon



This container has the highest capacity on the list at 7-liters (or 236 fluid ounces). It’s the one to grab if you’re taking dishes to a big barbecue or holiday party. It’s lightweight and made with plastic, and it locks airtight with tabs that go along each side of the container. With such a large volume, you can pack a ton of different things inside, from snack packs, to fruit, to big-batch salads, sides, stews, and more. Over 4,500 Amazon shoppers gave it a perfect rating for its tight seal and hefty size. “I fit 3 pounds of cooked black beans in it for a camping trip and it didn't leak even being thrown around in a cooler,” one person wrote. At just $14, it’s well worth grabbing.

Luncia Insulated Casserole Carrier

Buy it: $17 (was $20); Amazon



To transfer hot casseroles, or even pies, ice cream treats, and more—this insulated carrier is here to help. It fits an entire 9- by- 13-inch baking dish according to the brand. It’s padded with an insulated aluminum material to help protect your food’s temperature during transport. You can score it as a single carrier, or as a double carrier if you want to bring more than one portion. Reviewers say it’s a total game-changer for transporting hot and cold dishes. “I got the casserole carrier for a school potluck,” one shopper wrote. It’s the perfect piece to grab if you need a bit of versatility for all dishes.

Cook with Color 8-Piece Prep Bowl Set

Buy it: $19 (was 20); Amazon



This bowl set is an unassuming option for potlucks and eating out with friends and family. The versatile sizes make it easy to pack ingredients away for certain dishes, especially since they come with lids. The lids also have a clear viewing window, that way you can see exactly what’s inside without having to even open it. You’ll get 13-, 24-, 41-, and 73-ounce bowls, and they all come in different shades of whatever color you choose, whether it’s blue, pink, gray, and more. With nearly 3,000 perfect ratings, they’re another top choice from Amazon shoppers, too.

Prepworks Deli ProKeeper Airtight Silicone Sealed Food Storage Container

Buy it: $22; Amazon



This airtight container was designed to hold sandwich meat, cheeses, and more with ease. It’s the perfect container to grab if you plan to pack lunches for a group of friends or family members to eat at a park, and if you want to customize each sandwich beforehand. It’s 11.75- by- 7.25- by- 2.25 inches large, so you’ll get plenty of space to pack everything away. It has a clear plastic lid that you can see exactly what’s inside, and a plastic base to keep it lightweight for carrying. It has acquired more than 5,600 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, with many calling out how it keeps everything super fresh and that they’re easy to stack and store.

