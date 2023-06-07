The Best Grocery Items on Sale at Sam’s Club This Month

There are few things more exciting than going to Sam’s Club and finding some of your favorite products—or even just something you really need—on Instant Savings. It’s one of the best parts of having a Sam’s Club membership, in fact.

So, while people are paying full price for their ketchup and frozen chicken, Sam’s members are scoring incredible prices on bulk items that will last almost the entire summer. This month, you can find great deals on products for your summer barbecue, foods that will make your meal prep even easier, and sweet treats that’ll cool you down on the next hot day.

Here are the best Sam’s deals in June:

Kellogg's ICEE Mixed Berry Breakfast Cereal

Sam's Club

Deal: $6.98 (save $1.00 until June 19)

Offer can be redeemed 5 times

This new, nostalgic ICEE-flavored cereal has taken the internet by storm. So, if you’ve been wanting to try the red and blue, mixed berry cereal, now’s the perfect chance.



Giant Slim Jim Snacks

Sam's Club

Deal: $22.98 (save $2.00 until June 25)

Offer can be redeemed 10 times

Summer’s filled with road trips, and there’s no better road trip snack than a hearty Slim Jim. These protein-packed meat sticks are great to throw in your bag or car—and there are multiple varieties of Slim Jims on sale this month, including Giant Slim Jim, Slim Jim Monster, and Slim Jim Beef’n Cheese.



Tyson Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Strips

Sam's Club

Deal: $12.98 (save $3.00 until June 29)



Maybe they’re for a picky kid, or maybe you’ll use them for easy meal prep—whatever the reason, now’s as good a time as any to stock up on these frozen chicken strips.

Nestle Drumstick Cone Variety Pack

Sam's Club

Deal: $8.88 (save $2.50 until June 29)

No need to chase down the ice cream truck; just line your freezer with these Drumstick cones. The variety pack includes Vanilla Fudge, Vanilla Caramel, and plain Vanilla—so there’s something for everyone.

Hot Pockets Pepperoni Pizza Sandwiches

Sam's Club

Deal: $12.88 (save $3.00 until June 30)

Whether you’re feeding your busy kids or your busy self, Hot Pockets are always an easy go-to. Both the Pepperoni Pizza and Ham & Cheese Hot Pockets are on sale this month, so you can stock up on both flavors!

Olive Garden Signature Italian Dressing

Sam's Club

Deal: $6.98 (save $1.00 until July 10)

If you love Olive Garden’s famous dressing as much as we do, then you know why this item made the grocery list. Now you don’t have to leave your home to enjoy the tasty, tangy Italian dressing.

Heinz Original Tomato Ketchup Bottles

Sam's Club

Deal: $9.98 (save $1.00 until July 13)

Offer can be redeemed 4 times

You can never have too much ketchup when it comes to summer grilling. Grab this three-pack just in time for your 4th of July barbecue.



HERSHEY'S Chocolate Syrup

Sam's Club

Deal: $7.48 (save $1.50 until July 17)

Offer can be redeemed 5 times

When you’re enjoying a cool glass of chocolate milk or making a fabulous at-home sundae, this chocolate syrup is the best of the best. Did somebody say “ice cream party?”

