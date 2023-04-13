I'm a Food Writer and These Are the Best Sam's Club Instant Savings Deals I'm Buying in April 2023

Whether you just bought your Sam’s Club membership with the $40 off deal and are already looking for ways to save or have been a lifelong Sam’s member and know the monthly drill, you’ve come to the right place. Throughout April, Sam’s Club is filled with great deals on pantry staples, like pasta sauce and mayo, as well as some rare price cuts on Sam’s seafood offerings.

We’ve rounded up the 10 items we’ll be adding to our cart this month from Sam’s regular Instant Savings deals. The club store is also running a separate 40th birthday promotion that will place a ton of additional items on sale starting April 14—so check your local club for special, members-only deals.

Prego Traditional Italian Sauce

Sam's Club

Deal: $7.98 (save $1.00 until April 24)

Offer can be redeemed 10 times

Hundreds of recipes on our site call for a jar of pasta sauce. Even if you’re not making our slow cooker lasagna or chicken Parmesan, you can use these jars to make the fastest spaghetti dinner on a busy weeknight.



Chex Mix Traditional Savory Snack Mix

Sam's Club

Deal: $5.98 (save $2.00 until May 3)

Perfect for movie night or to add a little savory snack to your work lunch, this 40-ounce bag of Chex Mix will keep your household full and happy until your next Sam’s run. It’s a great size for sharing with your snack-loving friends.

Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise

Sam's Club

Deal: $11.48 (save $3.00 until May 1)

Offer can be redeemed 3 times

This deal might just be enough to put the “which mayo is better” debate to bed for a bit. Stock up on a few bottles of Hellmann’s mayonnaise just in time for potluck and grilling season.



Pop-Tarts Variety Pack

Sam's Club

Deal: $9.86 (save $1.00 until April 30)

Offer can be redeemed 5 times

Everyone in your household will thank you when they see these toaster pastries in the shopping cart. Grab the 48-count variety pack, which includes Strawberry, Cherry, and Blueberry Pop-Tarts, for an easy breakfast on the go.



Member's Mark Wild-Caught Alaskan Sockeye Salmon

Sam's Club

Deal: $21.98 (save $3.00 until June 4)

Stock up your freezer with this 2-pound bag of frozen salmon filets that are individually wrapped so you can thaw-and-eat as you need at a great deal!

Cabot Vintage Cheddar Cheese

Sam's Club

Deal: $9.58 (save $2.40 until April 17)

It’s rare to see cheese on sale at Sam’s, so you should take advantage of this price while you can. This two-pound block of aged Cheddar will go a long way with sandwiches, mac and cheese, burgers, casseroles, and more. And with this TikTok hack, you don't have to worry about keeping that big block of cheese fresh until you eat it all.

Tyson White Meat Chicken Nuggets

Sam's Club

Deal: $13.48 (save $1.00 until April 17)

You can never have too many bags of chicken nuggets in your freezer. They’re great for easy, kid-friendly meals, but no adult will turn them away either.

FatBoy Premium Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich

Sam's Club

Deal: $9.78 (save $1.50 until April 27)

FatBoy's premium ice cream sandwiches are stuffed to the brim with a thick layer of creamy vanilla ice cream. With warmer weather starting to hit, these extra-large ice cream treats are sure to cool you off.

Ocean Ventures Nashville Hot Shrimp

Sam's Club

Deal: $8.98 (save $5.00 until April 24)

Simply throw this spicy shrimp in your oven or air fryer and you’ll have the easiest dinner ever. Serve with a side of fries, rice, or veggies for a rounded meal that everyone is sure to love.

Fischer's Honey Raw and Unfiltered

Sam's Club

Deal: $13.78 (save $2.00 until April 30)

Fischer’s raw honey is local to Arkansas and is made with a blend of wildflower and sweet clover honeys. It makes a great sweet addition to teas, toasts, and even springtime bakes—and the squeezable bottle makes it incredibly easy to use without a sticky mess.