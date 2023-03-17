The 5 Best New Trader Joe’s Products in Spring 2023

From a long-awaited product return to a brand-new candy we hate to love—here's what we are snapping up this month.

By
Alice Knisley Matthias
Alice Knisley Matthias
Alice Knisley Matthias

Published on March 17, 2023
The handle of a red grocery cart with the Trader Joe's logo on it
Photo:

Getty Images/Allrecipes

Spring is in the air and the floral department is ready to greet you at Trader Joe’s along with other seasonal items that will get you in the mood for blooming flowers and fresh produce. Here are the best new TJ's items we can't wait to toss in our carts this spring!

Celebration Cake and Baking Mix

This Funfetti cake mix dupe includes the baking mix, frosting mix, and sprinkles that come in their own separate packet so you can add as many tiny splashes of color to your cake as you want for birthday celebrations or a holiday dinner. Be honest, you probably want to add them all!

Vanilla Cardona Goat’s Milk Cheese

Trader Joe’s certainly knows how to put out an impressive display of cheeses for shoppers. The new Vanilla Cardona Goat’s Milk Cheese is a lovely addition to any spring cheese board. This goat milk cheese is dusted with vanilla sugar and infused with sweet flavors. Try serving it with crackers or as an end-of-dinner offering with slices of fruit and a branch of grapes. 

Coffee and Dark Chocolate Joe-Joe’s

Who doesn’t love a box of Trader Joe’s Joe-Joe’s? This spring you can satisfy the cookie and the coffee lovers with this new flavor: Coffee and Dark Chocolate. They feature a cream-filled cookie with a dark chocolate coating and a coffee-flavored vanilla drizzle to top it off.

Mini Almost Everything Bagel Sandwich Crackers

Trader Joe's is back at it with yet another iteration of its cult-favorite Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend. It's a schmear of cream cheese sandwich between two bite-sized crackers loaded with everything bagel flavor.

Banana Bananas! Candy

According to the Trader Joe's podcast, this is a “chocolate-coated banana pulp candy with cacao nibs in the filling for extra crunch.” Each candy is, of course, in the shape of a banana, adding to the novelty of it all. This one is definitely reminiscent of frozen chocolate-covered banana slices with the benefit that you can take them on the go!

Coffee Bean Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones

If coffee ice cream is your go-to flavor, you're in luck: Trader Joe’s coffee-flavored mini ice cream cones are back! The Coffee Bean Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones are made with a crunchy chocolate sugar cone lined with the same delicious chocolate coating that tops the ice cream and are filled with coffee ice cream. Customers claim that this is the perfect way to satisfy a sweet craving and a caffeine boost all at once.

