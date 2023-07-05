The New Costco Snack Customers Are Buying "By the Pallet"

There are snacks, and then there are "I'm grabbing my keys and leaving for the store immediately" snacks. I would classify the latest, greatest snack hitting Costco shelves—and lighting up the comment sections on social media—as the latter.

When one Reddit user posted a photo of the new snack to the Costco fan thread with the caption "They taste exactly like a PB cup, but with a really nice crunch. Sweet, but you can be satisfied with one or two," commenters quipped back "One or two? Are you talking handfuls?" From there it escalated to "one or two" bags, then pallets, to warehouses and even "cargo ships" full of the snack needed to satisfy these commenters. What snack could be so good that customers want to buy it by the pallet- and even cargo ship-full? The name says it all: Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers.

Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers Are Back at Costco

These amped up animal crackers were first spotted on Costco's shelves back in the winter, as early as January and February. But, just like all good things, they were gone as quickly as they came. Luckily, they've reappeared several times, and this time it seems to be for good (or at least, for now!)



So what's all the fuss about? Well, I'll ask you this: What's not to love about two beloved childhood treats—chocolate peanut butter cups and animal crackers—combined into one crunchy, creamy bite? The snack features crisp animal crackers dipped in a creamy peanut butter candy coating, and double-dipped in milk chocolate on one side. As with all Costco products, bigger is better, and these combo crackers come in a 1.5-pound bag priced at just under $8.

The aforementioned Costco fan Reddit channel is full of Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers spottings across the country. Each post is absolutely stacked with comments expressing excitement ("Those things are FANTASTIC.") to fear ("I need to try these. My sanity may depend on it."). One Reddit user even shared a brilliant idea I will absolutely be borrowing: "Try freezing these snacks!"

The Dipped Animal Crackers remind me of the potato chips that had Costco customers grabbing bags by the handful and going back for seconds before they even hit the checkout line. They also remind me of the viral Costco bakery chocolate peanut butter pie, which quickly became a customer favorite. All this to say, it would not surprise me if these sell out quickly, as has been the case the past few times they were in stock at Costco. Luckily, they're not a Costco exclusive.

While you're likely to find the best per-unit price at Costco, the Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers are also stocked at Target and Walmart in smaller bag sizes, and Sam's Club in the same bulk size that Costco carries. You can even find them on Amazon. In researching this article, I discovered Hershey's also makes another peanut buttery snack—Reese's Dipped Pretzels—which are an instant yes for my salty-sweet loving heart.