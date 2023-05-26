I Spend 40+ Hours a Week Looking for the Best Kitchen Deals—I’m Grabbing These 9 This Weekend

Because Memorial Day weekend is a three-day weekend, it means I’ll be spending it shopping. And you should too, after all, the slew of sales are the opportune time to gear up for summer.

Amazon kicked off its Memorial Day weekend deals, and discounts are as high as 64% off. From portable grills to do-it-all pans, I parsed through the deals and rounded up the nine I’ll be grabbing. You’re going to want them too, trust me, it’s my job after all. If none of them pique your interest, don’t worry, there are so many deals to find at Amazon that are still going strong.

9 of the Best Memorial Day Weekend Deals at Amazon:

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

Buy it: $20 (was $35); Amazon



A Lodge cast iron skillet is at the top of my list, mainly because I really believe it’s the only pan I’ll ever need to use ever again. Right now it’s $20 at Amazon, and that’s a pretty great price for a do-it-all pan. Plus, this one comes pre-seasoned, so I don’t even have to worry about maintenance. Win, win.

Cuisinart 14-Inch Charcoal Grill

Buy it: $28 (was $40); Amazon



Unfortunately, I don’t have a big enough backyard for a grill of my own, so I’m adding this top-rated Cuisinart grill to my space instead. It’s only 14-inches, but it’s perfect for sitting on a table and grilling up a few burgers. When I’m done using it, it will be nice to just fold up and not have to look at it all the time.

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set

Buy it: $125 (was $345); Amazon



It’s time to replace my knives, and now that this set is over $200 off, I’m grabbing it. It includes 15 pieces, so everything anyone could possibly need, and Henckels is a great brand, too. I love the classic design and that all of the blades can be housed in the neat-looking wooden storage block on my counter for easy access.

Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Bottle

Buy it: $30 (was $40); Amazon



I’m pretty bad when it comes to staying hydrated, so I’m adding this Hydro Flask bottle to my routine. It has a 24-ounce capacity, fits in the cup holders in my car and at the gym, and I love the blue color. It even has a double-wall vacuum insulation to keep ice cold for hours on end, even in the heat of the summer.

Hamilton Beach Electric Panini Press

Buy it: $32 (was $40); Amazon



A panini press transforms an ordinary sandwich into a culinary wonder, and this Hamilton Beach model is just $32 right now at Amazon. Not only is it incredibly easy to use, but it isn’t limited to paninis (although that’s what I’m going to be using it for). I’m talking about quesadillas, pizzas, it can even double as a grill in a pinch. This little gadget is about to be my new best friend.

Y YHY Set of 6 Pasta Bowls

Buy it: $30 (was $50); Amazon



Both for eating outdoors and inside, these pasta bowls are essential for serving delicious food all summer long. Since a set of six is just $30, I’m finally taking the plunge. They’re dishwasher-safe and have a wider base than a bowl, but higher walls than a plate. This keeps sauce inside but allows ample room for dishes to spread out. It’s the perfect serving vessel for salads, dumplings, and pasta (obviously).

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine

Buy it: $100 (was $185); Amazon



Ice cream makers have been all over the internet recently, and so I’m finally making my move and grabbing one. It can produce ice creams of any flavor with no churning on my end. It even has a cute little place to put cones and a sleek countertop design that I’ll be proud to display. I’m thinking about having an ice cream sundae bar party, and yes, you’re invited.

Calphalon 12-Inch Nonstick Frying Pan

Buy it: $42 (was $60); Amazon



OK I lied a little earlier, but that’s only because this deal is so good. I need two pans, and this is the second. It’s only $42 at Amazon right now, and from a brand like Calphalon, that’s a steal. It’s a 12-inch hard anodized frying pan I’m planning on using to cook eggs most mornings, and to sear fish when I don’t want to go outside and grill. You better grab this before I do—a deal like this tends to go fast.

Fullstar All-in-1 Vegetable Chopper

Buy it: $35 with coupon (was $45); Amazon



Last but certainly not least, I’m adding this vegetable chopper to the mix. I enjoy the meditative nature of prepwork as much as the next guy, but I’m also not going to pass up on a gadget that can cut it in half (or matchsticks). This nifty tool can cut just about any vegetable and even has a nice little catch-all at the bottom where everything ends up. Talk about genius designs.

