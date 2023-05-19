Our Favorite Ninja Air Fryer Is 25% Off at Target Ahead of Memorial Day

Target's already discounting kitchen appliances up to 70% off.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Published on May 19, 2023

Best Early Target MDW Deals Tout
Good news — Memorial Day is almost here. That means tons of retailers are slashing prices on popular kitchenware to kick off summer.  And Target is no exception, since its sale section has upwards of 8,000 deals ahead of the big weekend. 

With a product pool so big, we were delighted to find one of our favorite appliances on sale: The Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer. Not only is this a shopper favorite, but it's also an Allrecipes-approved tested favorite. And now's the time to score it, since it's under $100. 

Ninja 4qt Air Fryer

Target

Buy it: $90 (was $120); Target 

This air fryer is an editor-loved pick for a few reasons. After rigorous testing, we found that it not only cooks items well, but it also cooks them fast. And on top of that, it does it all the while remaining fairly compact. It’s just 13.6-by-11-by-13.3-inches big, so it won’t take up too much real-estate on your countertop, plus you can tuck it away easily if you prefer to keep it in a cabinet. 

In our testing, it heated up more quickly than a lot of the other air fryer models, which is key since many of us turn to the air fryer for quick weeknight meals. This becomes even more true as we race to get out the door during the summer months. 

As for performance, we found that to be excellent. Chicken came out crispy, plus the holes at the bottom of their air fryer caught any crumbs for easy cleaning. We also like that  the non-stick basket and crisper plate are completely dishwasher-safe for hands-free washing. 

Since it has a 4-quart capacity, we found this is the ideal pick for individuals, couples, and those living in small spaces, like apartments. But rest assured, you can still score a larger model on sale for bigger families.

This deal on the popular 4-quart air fryer from Ninja is one you truly don’t want to pass up. It’s compact, and will cook up anything from french fries to roasted chicken in a jiffy. Thanks to Target’s massive sale section, you can score it for $90 on sale. But if you’re looking for something else, shop even more must-grab deals from Target below. 

More Kitchenware on Sale at Target: 

Henckels Modernist 14-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set 

Henckels Modernist 14-pc Self-Sharpening Knife Set

Target

Buy it: $200 (was $657); Target 

Staub 5-Quart Tall Cocotte 

STAUB Cast Iron 5-qt Tall Cocotte

Target

Buy it: from $150 (was $529); Target 

John Boos Maple Wood Edge-Grain Cutting Board 

John Boos Maple Wood Edge Grain Reversible Kitchen Butcher Block

Target

Buy it: $49 (was $74); Target 

Pyrex 2-Piece Glass Liquid Measuring Cup Set 

Pyrex Prepware 2-Piece Glass Measuring Set

Target

Buy it: $21 (was $26); Target 

Staub 11-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

STAUB Cast Iron 11-inch Traditional Skillet

Target

Buy it: from $180 (was $357); Target 

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker 

Crock-Pot 7qt Manual Slow Cooker

Target

Buy it: $30 (was $40); Target 

Ninja 9-Cup Food Processor 

Ninja Professional 850W 9-Cup Food Processor

Target

Buy it: $90 (was $120); Target 

Magic Bullet Personal Blender Set 

Magic Bullet Personal Blender Set

Target

Buy it: $40 (was $48); Target

