Food News and Trends Our Favorite Ninja Air Fryer Is 25% Off at Target Ahead of Memorial Day Target's already discounting kitchen appliances up to 70% off. Published on May 19, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: AllRecipes / Tyler Roeland Good news — Memorial Day is almost here. That means tons of retailers are slashing prices on popular kitchenware to kick off summer. And Target is no exception, since its sale section has upwards of 8,000 deals ahead of the big weekend. With a product pool so big, we were delighted to find one of our favorite appliances on sale: The Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer. Not only is this a shopper favorite, but it's also an Allrecipes-approved tested favorite. And now's the time to score it, since it's under $100. Target Buy it: $90 (was $120); Target This air fryer is an editor-loved pick for a few reasons. After rigorous testing, we found that it not only cooks items well, but it also cooks them fast. And on top of that, it does it all the while remaining fairly compact. It's just 13.6-by-11-by-13.3-inches big, so it won't take up too much real-estate on your countertop, plus you can tuck it away easily if you prefer to keep it in a cabinet. In our testing, it heated up more quickly than a lot of the other air fryer models, which is key since many of us turn to the air fryer for quick weeknight meals. This becomes even more true as we race to get out the door during the summer months. As for performance, we found that to be excellent. Chicken came out crispy, plus the holes at the bottom of their air fryer caught any crumbs for easy cleaning. We also like that the non-stick basket and crisper plate are completely dishwasher-safe for hands-free washing. Since it has a 4-quart capacity, we found this is the ideal pick for individuals, couples, and those living in small spaces, like apartments. But rest assured, you can still score a larger model on sale for bigger families. This deal on the popular 4-quart air fryer from Ninja is one you truly don't want to pass up. It's compact, and will cook up anything from french fries to roasted chicken in a jiffy. Thanks to Target's massive sale section, you can score it for $90 on sale. But if you're looking for something else, shop even more must-grab deals from Target below. More Kitchenware on Sale at Target: Henckels Modernist 14-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set Target Buy it: $200 (was $657); Target Staub 5-Quart Tall Cocotte Target Buy it: from $150 (was $529); Target John Boos Maple Wood Edge-Grain Cutting Board Target Buy it: $49 (was $74); Target Pyrex 2-Piece Glass Liquid Measuring Cup Set Target Buy it: $21 (was $26); Target Staub 11-Inch Cast Iron Skillet Target Buy it: from $180 (was $357); Target Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker Target Buy it: $30 (was $40); Target Ninja 9-Cup Food Processor Target Buy it: $90 (was $120); Target Magic Bullet Personal Blender Set Target Buy it: $40 (was $48); Target