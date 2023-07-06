Food News and Trends Product Reviews and Buying Guides The 5 Best Costco Deals Under $10 This July Summer snacking, here we come. By Annie Campbell Published on July 6, 2023 Photo: Lecia Landis/Dotdash Meredith The Fourth may have come and gone, but Costco is still giving us reasons to celebrate. This month, the warehouse giant is offering unbeatable deals that will leave you feeling like a savvy summer shopper. We've scoured through the offers and handpicked our top five favorites, all priced under $10. So, whether you're making picnic treats or looking for snacks to pack in your little ones' day camp lunch boxes, Costco has the staples to fuel your summer adventures. 01 of 05 Honey Bunches of Oats Cereal with Almonds Costco Deal: $7.39 ($2.30 off through 7/23) One of our favorite pantry staples, this simply delicious breakfast cereal is loaded with texture and sweet flavor. Use it to top your yogurt bowls, fill out your trail mixes, or—if you're feeling adventurous—add crunch to your popcorn salads. The box comes with two bags (just $3.69 a piece!) to keep your mornings fueled with whole grains and almonds all summer long. 02 of 05 Chili Mango Costco Deal: $7.99 ($2.00 off through 8/3) Here's a deal we loved last month that you'll get a second chance to cash in on this month. Juicy, ripe mango pairs perfectly with a kicked-up chili lime coating, which gives the sweet fruit a totally new dimension. A chewy, flavor-packed treat, these candy-like fruit strips are the perfect anytime snack, from the pool to the road trip. 03 of 05 Tajin Clásico Seasoning Costco Deal: $7.99 ($2.00 off through 7/16) Speaking of that classic chili-lime seasoning, Tajin's iconic flavor profile complements way more than just mango, topping everything from fresh summer fruit to fruit Pop-Tarts. It can rim your poolside margaritas and take movie night popcorn to a whole new level, so pick up this two-pack deal while the price is right. 04 of 05 Honey Maid Graham Crackers Costco Deal: $8.99 ($3.00 off through 7/23) What better time to find graham crackers on sale than in the middle of s'mores season? Honey Maid's classic graham crackers, made with real honey, have endless uses, from graham cracker crusts to ice cream sandwiches. This four-box cracker pack might last you until Labor Day, but no promises here. 05 of 05 General Mills Cereal Cups Costco Deal: $7.99 ($3.00 off through 7/9) Grab-and-go breakfast? Costco's got you. This 12-bowl cereal pack is made for busy mornings when you're rushing the kids out to day camp or desperate for an airport-friendly snack. The variety box includes all the old-school classics, like Cheerios and Lucky Charms, providing something for everyone. This deal is a summer lifesaver, but to score it, you'll have to act fast—it's only available through the end of the week! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit