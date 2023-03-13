The Best Costco Deals Under $15 Right Now

We can't confirm they did it on purpose, but it's like Costco knew we needed a batch of incredible deals to get us through the slog of these last few weeks of winter. Regardless of if conscious or not, the big box store delivered, marking down some of our absolute favorite brands (voted by you!), and dealing out discounts on everything from breakfast staples to delectable weeknight dinner shortcuts. Here are the monthly deals we can't wait to shop at Costco this month, and the ones you should be adding to your cart, too.

Rao's Marinara Sauce

Costco

Deal: $10.17 (-$3.00 until 4/3)

It's no secret that at Allrecipes, we love Rao's Homemade pasta sauces. In fact, our readers voted Rao's the best pasta sauce and consistently "worth the splurge" in our 2023 Customer Choice Award. Well, now you don't even have to splurge, because the brand's beloved marinara sauce is on sale at Costco for one of, if not the best price we've seen. For a 2-pack of 28-ounce jars, you'll pay just over $5 a jar. At that price, we know we'll be stocking up, and we doubt we're the only ones who plan to.

Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Nut Granola Bars

Costco

Deal: $11.10 (-$4.50 until 4/3)

These sweet and salty granola bars are the perfect afternoon snack, lunchbox addition, or grab-and-go breakfast. In this deal, you'll get 48 bars for just over $11, which breaks down to less than a quarter per bar. And with a delectable peanut butter coating, this is a snack the whole family will enjoy.

Wholly Organic Classic Guacamole Bowl

Costco

Deal: $11.45 (-$4.20 until 4/3)



Who doesn't love guacamole? Well these simple, store-bought packs are downright delicious and not packed with unnecessary ingredients or preservatives. Score a 3-pack of the guacamole for under $12 to last you through Taco Tuesdays, March Madness watch parties, and beyond. And psst—you can freeze the unopened packs if you're not going to use them all up in time, making this deal a no-brainer.

Terra Classic Sea Salt Chips

Costco

Deal: $4.67 (-$3.00 until 1/22)

A 20-ounce bag of our favorite root vegetable chips is just the thing to pair with all that guacamole. And at nearly 40% off their usual price, there's no reason not to grab a bag of these delectable dippables this month.

If your snack preferences skew more towards popcorn than chips, Costco's still got you covered; A 14-ounce bag of Skinny Pop Organic Popcorn is $2.50 off this month, as well.

Annie's Organic Cinnamon Rolls

Costco

Deal: $13.44 (-$3.50 until 4/3)

These flaky, sweet pastries took home the prize of "Best Cinnamon Rolls Without Icing" in Allrecipes' cinnamon roll taste test. Our testers noted, "The roll itself has a nice sweetness with a hint of vanilla and a less bold cinnamon flavor...They had a lovely flaky crust, and a gorgeous light and airy inside." Stock up on a 3-pack of these to store in your freezer for effortless weekend brunches.

Ittella Organic Açai Bowl

Costco

Deal: $10.52 (-$4.00 until 4/3)

Speaking of breakfast and brunch, on the healthier side of Costco's monthly deals you'll find these frozen Acai-based smoothie bowls. Each bowl features a blend of açai berry, banana, berries, and coconut milk, and comes with its own package of granola to sprinkle on top. With these in your freezer, you can have an Instagram-worthy breakfast bowl in minutes.

And if you prefer to take your smoothies on the go, Costco's also got a deal running this month on a 12-pack of Naked 100% Juice Smoothie Blend for $5.50 off until 4/3.

Bibigo Steamed Chicken & Veggie Dumplings

Costco

Deal: $12.16 (-$3.50 until 4/3)

For an easy meal in minutes, grab this 6-pack of juicy chicken and vegetable dumplings that steam right in the microwave and are done in just 2 minutes. Whip up this highly-rated Dumpling Dipping Sauce on the side and you're ready to rock.

Pierre Signatures Angus Cheeseburger

Costco

Deal: $11.69 (-$5.00 until 4/3)

For another easy dinner and weeknight winner, grab these Angus cheeseburgers on your next trip to Costco. For $11.69 you'll get 8 cheeseburgers, buns and all, that simply need to be heated before they are ready to serve—that's less than $2 a burger! This deal is not to be missed.

Rana Maine Lobster Ravioli

Costco

Deal: $11.45 (-$4.20 until 4/3)

Whether for date night or any old weeknight, these Maine lobster-stuffed ravioli are guaranteed to make dinner feel extra special. And with a 2-pack on deep discount this month, you may as well pick up a pack for those nights when you can't figure out what you want for dinner. Pair with the also on-sale Rao's marinara or this simple Tarragon-Brown Butter Sauce.

Heavenly Hunks Organic Oatmeal Dark Chocolate Cookies

Costco

Deal: $8.18 (-$3.00 until 4/3)

This deal is a personal favorite of mine for March. If you've never tried Heavenly Hunks, you're in for a treat. The gluten-free chocolate chip oatmeal bites are somewhere between a granola bar and cookie, meaning it's totally acceptable to eat them for breakfast (and I have, on many occasions). They're also the perfect portable size, making them ideal for packed lunches or a little afternoon pick-me-up at the office.

Mott's Fruit Flavored Snacks

Costco

Deal: $9.35 (-$3.50 until 4/3)

Speaking of lunchboxes, these assorted fruit snacks from Mott's are the perfect sweet treat to get the kiddos excited for lunch. Made with real fruit and veggie juice, don't be surprised if you find yourself grabbing a pack or two for yourself.