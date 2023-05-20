Memorial Day Weekend is right around the corner, and all sorts of sales on kitchenware. This is the perfect time of the year to add an appliance that you’ve always coveted to your collection, or finally replace all those worn out pieces that barely function anymore.

The good news for people who have been eagerly anticipating the chance to decorate their kitchen with brand new tools and cookware, Amazon is delivering some of the best deals. Right now, you can grab everything from appliances to cutlery and food storage at as much as 50% off. So there’s no excuse to not pick up that air fryer or ice cream maker you’ve had your eye on.

Score products from top-brands like Ninja, KitchenAid, Lodge, Cuisinart, and more, all on sale. Below, find 24 of the best deals, with prices starting at just $6.

Amazon

Best Appliance Deals

The right appliances can be a total game-changer in the kitchen, opening a whole new range of dishes to experiment with. Take this 7-quart Crock-Pot, which can cook up barbecue ribs, carnitas, cheesy pasta, and hearty soups, adding a ton of new recipes to your weeknight dinner rotation — at just $30 it’s a great deal. And why not experiment with creative ice cream flavors all summer with this Ninja Creami ice cream maker. It’s so popular it often sells out quickly, so grab yours before everyone else does, too. And if you’re looking to treat yourself, pick up a coveted KitchenAid stand mixer. This one has 5-quart capacity, and it's 24 percent off.

Amazon

Best Cookware Deals

Durable cookware is a kitchen essential. If you need to stock up on cookware for a new apartment, or want to give a soon-to-be graduate all the pots and pans they’ll ever need, Amazon has you covered. This 17-piece Cuisinart cookware set for instance, includes seven pots and two frying pans, and it's an Amazon bestseller. Cuisinart cookware is wear-resistant, and features an easy release nonstick surface. Not only does it clean up easily, but you won’t have to replace this cookware for years. And if you’ve heard rumors about cast iron cooking but want to try it out for yourself, you need this Lodge cast iron skillet, which is 42 percent off right now. This super durable pan is built to last for decades, and it's one of the most versatile pieces of cookware ever: Not only is it oven safe, but it can be used on the grill, stove, and even an open fire. Whether your searing, roasting, or baking this Lodge cast iron skillet can get the job done.

Amazon

Best Tool and Gadget Deals

Kitchen tools should make cooking easier and efficient. If you’re interested in a way to slice up vegetables that doesn’t require learning all the proper techniques, look no further than this handy Ourokhome vegetable slicer. It comes with eight different attachments, which can dice, slice, julienne, shred, and mash all kinds of produce. And this lightweight, stainless steel milk frother is a necessity for regular coffee drinkers who want to be their own barista. It weighs just 5-ounces and produces a rich foam for matcha, lattes, and more in just 30 seconds. Now that it’s just $6, this is the best time to pick one up.

Amazon

Best Food Storage and Organization Deals

There’s no better time than the present to get organized in the kitchen. Start with your pantry which is probably full of loose canned goods. This can rack organizer is the solution. And if the inside of your refrigerator is in disarray, try making it easier to navigate with these bins. If you need food storage for meal prep and leftovers, this on-sale set of Pyrex glass containers is easy to clean, durable, and resists stains and odors.