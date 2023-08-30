Amazon’s Labor Day Deals Are Here—Shop Over 25 of the Best Kitchen Deals Up to 60% Off

Prices start at just $6.

Published on August 30, 2023

Aroma Housewares Rice & Grain Cooker Tout
With Labor Day here, It's officially time to soak in the last few weeks of summer. Maybe you're sad about it, or maybe you're celebrating fall's arrival. Either way, one universally agreed upon positive is all of the deals we have headed our way. And if you planned on perusing the discounts Amazon has to offer, you've come to the right place. 

The major retailer is already slashing prices on thousands of kitchenware’s items ahead of Labor Day weekend. You'll find cookware, kitchen tools, appliances, food storage, and more all on sale to shop this week and weekend. These discounts won’t go on forever, so if you see something you love, whether from Lodge, Henckels, Nespresso, Pyrex, or more, you should grab it fast.  Shop over 25 of the best deals right now, up to 60 percent off. 

Amazon Utopia Kitchen - Saute fry pan - Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Set 3-Piece - Nonstick Frying Pan 6 Inch, 8 Inch and 10 Inch Cast Iron Set

Amazon

Best Overall Labor Day Weekend Kitchen Deals 

Amazon Lodge L8GP3 Cast Iron Grill Pan

Amazon

Best Labor Day Weekend Cookware Deals 

This Lodge cast iron grill pan is the perfect item to score on sale right now. It works perfectly all year-round, especially if you want to grill up smaller ingredients on the grill with it, but it’ll also come in handy once the weather cools down. Just bring it inside, and grill any burgers, steaks, fish, or other ingredients with ease. It’s 10.25-inches in diameter and has a rounded shape, so it’ll fit on your stovetop just like any other skillet or pan. 

Amazon Goodful 12-Piece Classic Stainless Steel Cookware Set with Tri-Ply Base for Even Heating, Durable, Impact Bonded Pots and Pans, Dishwasher Safe Includes Non Stick Frying Pan

Amazon

Buy it: Goodful 12-Piece Classic Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $77 (was $130); Amazon

If you’re more into building up your stainless steel cookware collection, but you’re in search of a less expensive option, you have to check out this Goodful set. It’s on sale for just $77 right now, yet includes 12-pieces to help outfit your kitchen. You’ll find a 2- and 3-quart saucepan with a lid, a 5-quart pot with a lid, a 4-quart jumbo cooker with a lid, plus one nonstick fry pan and one stainless steel fry pan. It also includes accessories like a splatter guard to help you cook. It’s the perfect place to start, especially since you can use it on the stovetop and oven up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. 

Amazon Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Amazon

Best Labor Day Weekend Appliance Deals 

Come late fall, we’ll have more free time in the kitchen to experiment, and what better way to do that then a few nifty gadgets. For those looking to explore espresso-based drinks more, this Nespresso is on sale for a whopping 42 percent off—the lowest price we’ve ever seen with this model. 

This Vertuo Next machine makes both espresso and classic coffee, and you can choose between a single or double shot of espresso, or a 5-, 8-, 14- or 18-ounce batch of coffee. It has a one-touch design that automatically adjusts to whatever Vertuo capsule you’ve popped into the top of the machine for an easy, stress free cup. 

Amazon Aroma Housewares 4-Cups (Cooked) / 1Qt. Rice & Grain Cooker (ARC-302NG)

Amazon

Buy it: Aroma Housewares 4-Cup Rice Cooker, $16 (was $25); Amazon 

Another appliance that can make a major impact in your cooking routine is a rice cooker, and this Aroma model is just $16 right now. This is the perfect accompaniment to any fall stew you’ve been itching to make, but it’ll also work with virtually any season, since rice is a constant essential. This cooker makes up to 4-cups of rice, whether white or brown, and can also help with other essentials like oats or even quinoa. 

Amazon forkmannie Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set of 6 Stainless Steel Dual Sided Stackable Teaspoon for Measuring Dry and Liquid Ingredients

Amazon

Best Labor Day Weekend Tool and Gadget Deals 

Knives and other small tools aren’t always the most thrilling purchase, but, when you add them to your kitchen they make the world of a difference. One tool worth investing in are knives, and top brand Wüsthof is discounting tons of sets on Amazon right now, including this 11-piece set. Known for its highly durable and long lasting German steel constructive knives, this set is no exception. You’ll get all the knives you need, including a chef’s knife, bread knife, paring knife, and a utility knife, along with a set of steak knives, kitchen shears, and a honing steel. 

Amazon WÃ¼sthof Gourmet 11-Piece Knife Block Set

Amazon

Buy it: Wüsthof Gourmet 11-Piece Knife Block Set, $209 (was $450); Amazon 

For all future baking, you can also score this measuring spoon set on sale. Though these look simple, they actually have a highly thoughtful design. Each measuring spoon is dual ended, with a rounded end and a tapered end to fit in every container. The measurement markings are clear and easy to read, and each spoon has a different color, making it easy to remember. Plus, they magnetize together for easy storage.   

Amazon HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins - 8pcs Clear Plastic Bins For Fridge

Amazon

Best Labor Day Weekend Storage and Organization Deals 

And, no kitchen is complete without a little storage. For a solid food storage organization option, these Rubbermaid containers are $31. They’re made with glass, and each come with a BPA-free air tight lid that latches onto the container's base. You’ll get two larger rectangular containers and two smaller ones, so it’s the perfect set to add to your kitchen, whether you’re storing leftovers in the fridge or taking them on-the-go. 

Rubbermaid 8-Piece Brilliance Glass Food Storage Container Set

Amazon

Buy it: Rubbermaid 8-Piece Brilliance Glass Food Storage Container Set, $31 (was $38); Amazon 

If you plan to overhaul your refrigerator anytime soon, these double discounted Hoojo containers are an absolute must. They’re slim and rectangular, and measure at around 12.5 by 6 by 3.5 inches, so they’re perfect for popping onto deep shelves. Since they’re made with plastic, they’re lightweight and clear, making them easy to see exactly what's inside. Use them to store anything from produce to snacks. 

