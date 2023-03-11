From a Mug Warmer to a Vegetable Chopper, These 10 Gadgets Are All Under $25 at Amazon This Month

Get shopping.

By Daniel Modlin
Published on March 11, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

While unitaskers aren’t our favorite kitchen items, having good gadgets to make life easier in the kitchen is essential. And besides, there are plenty of gadgets that do more than just one thing, or, at the very least, excel at their one task.

In fact, Amazon has a huge section of kitchen gadgets that shoppers are in love with. From ice cube trays that are actually easy to remove cubes from, to a vegetable chopper which has a secret egg white separator, there’s no limit to what you can find there. To help you out, we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite kitchen gadget deals at Amazon this month— all under $25. Keep reading to optimize your kitchen. 

The Best Kitchen Gadget Deals at Amazon Under $25: 

Doqaus 4-Pack of Ice Cube Trays

DOQAUS Ice Cube Trays 4 Pack, Easy-Release Silicone & Flexible 14-Ice Cube Trays

Amazon

Buy it: $11 (was $13); Amazon

This is a fantastic deal in our book. For just $11 you get four of these bestselling ice cube trays that are designed to make batching ice in your freezer easy. These trays have over 23,000 perfect ratings, with shoppers saying they make removing ice cubes “truly painless.” If you’ve ever had to struggle to get ice out of a tray, these are for you. 

Auoon Clip-On Strainer

AUOON Clip On Strainer Silicone for All Pots and Pans

Amazon

Buy it: $11 (was $20); Amazon

Colanders are great, but for such an easy weeknight meal like pasta, limiting the amount of dishes in the sink is essential. This clip-on strainer snaps to any pot, and allows you to dump pasta water right through it, keeping your noodles in the pot. For just $11, it’s worth adding to your kitchen if you’re a frequent pasta maker. 

Elabli Pro Vegetable Chopper

Elabli Pro Vegetable Chopper with 8 Blades

Amazon

Buy it: $15 (was $23); Amazon

This 12-in-1 vegetable chopper is no unitasker, in fact, there are few things it can’t do. From grating garlic to medium-to-fine dicing and julienning, this thing can even separate egg whites for you. For just $15, it might replace most of the knives in your kitchen and make prepwork a breeze going forward. 

Orange Ninja 4-Stage Knife Sharpener

Orange Ninja 4-Stage Knife Sharpener

Amazon

Buy it: $23 (was $36); Amazon

OK, if you really want to keep your knives, add this knife sharpener to your cart instead. It utilizes a four-slot system to take your knife from being unable to slice a carrot to razor-sharp in just a few swipes of the blade. It’s a $23 way to ensure you always have sharp knives in the kitchen. 

Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer

VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer, Electric Coffee Warmer for Desk

Amazon

Buy it: $21 (was $40); Amazon

There is no worse taste in my opinion than cold coffee. If you feel the same way, add this $21 mug warmer to your home. It works with any mug, all you have to do is rest your coffee on it like a coaster, and it’ll stay warm and delicious for hours on end. 

Daxiongmao 7-Pack Silicone Lids

Daxiongmao 7 Pack Silicone Lids, Microwave Splatter Cover, 5 Sizes Reusable Heat Resistant Food Suction

Amazon

Buy it: $14 (was $28); Amazon

Finding a lid that fits is tough work—which is why you should add this seven-pack of lids to your kitchen today. They’re perfect for storing foods or microwaving, and because they use suction to stay on, you won’t have to worry about accidental spills.

Movno Set of 2 Electric Salt and Pepper Grinders

MOVNO Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set of 2 with Blue LED Light

Amazon

Buy it: $22 (was $27); Amazon

It’s time your salt and pepper shakers entered the 21st century. This set of two automatically grinds spices whenever you flip them over. You don’t even have to press a button to grind. That’s pretty handy, especially when a recipe calls for a lot of fresh pepper.

Instacan One-Touch Electric Jar Opener

Higher Torque and One Touch Electric Jar Opener Easy

Amazon

Buy it: $24 (was $30); Amazon

If you’ve ever struggled to open a jar, this might be a kitchen game changer. It grips on to jars of just about any size, and with a push of a button, will have even the toughest lids off in just seconds. 

Joyfort Electric Wine Bottle Opener Set

Joyfort Electric Wine Opener Set, Wine Bottle Opener with Charging Base

Amazon

Buy it: $24 (was $30); Amazon

Whether you buy this for yourself or as a gift, you won’t have any buyer’s remorse here. We’ve all struggled to open a wine bottle in front of a guest, and this makes it as easy as a push of a button. It even comes with a nifty charging base, perfect for display on your bar cart. 

Recat Mason Jar Vacuum Sealer

RECAT Mason Jar Vacuum Sealer, Electric Jar Sealer

Amazon

Buy it: $20 (was $26); Amazon

Instead of splurging on a vacuum sealer, this is an interesting alternative. All you need is a few Mason jars, and this little gadget will help suck all the air right out of them, ensuring what’s inside stays fresher for longer. 

