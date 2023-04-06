Here Are the Best New Amazon Kitchen Gadget Deals This Month—All Under $25

Cooking day after day can get tiring. From chopping and peeling produce to packing away leftovers and washing dishes it can all become a bit monotonous. Thankfully, there are plenty of kitchen gadgets to add some excitement and ease to your cooking routine.

In fact, Amazon has a huge section of kitchen gadgets that shoppers are in love with. From ice cube trays that are actually easy to remove cubes from, to a spiralizer for zoodles, there’s no limit to what you can find. To help you out, we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite new kitchen gadget deals at Amazon this month— all under $25. Keep reading to shop our favorite deals for April.

The Best Kitchen Gadget Deals at Amazon Under $25

Fullstar Vegetable Spiralizer

Buy it: $12 (was $21); Amazon



All you have to do to spiralize a vegetable is press it through this now-$12 gadget. Its four different blade thicknesses make it easy to perfect the texture of your vegetables. It has over 12,000 five-star ratings already, with one shopper writing that they “can’t get over how easy it is to use and clean.”

Bella Electric Can Opener

Buy it: $16 (was $17); Amazon



If you don’t have an electric can opener in your home, you really should. This one uses magnets to hold the can in place and works well on small cans of tuna to large cans of tomatoes. According to the brand, it’s a knife sharpener, too, but I’m not so sure about that.

Tsmsv 4-Pack of Ice Cube Trays

Buy it: $20 (was $26); Amazon



With this four-pack of ice cube trays, you’ll be able to make 132 ice cubes at once. Each tray stacks on top of another to maximize freezer space and cube creation. Included in the set is a container for keeping your cubes and a scoop so you can easily add them to your glass.

Gannk Vegetable Peelers

Buy it: $10 (was $15); Amazon



A vegetable peeler is just a vegetable peeler, right? Wrong. These peelers are like those scissors in elementary school that could make designs like waves. It has a serrated blade to peel produce with tough skins like potatoes and has a julienne function to make matchsticks out of carrots in just seconds.

Otstar Jar Opener

Buy it: $11 with coupon (was $12); Amazon



When you’re cooking, opening a jar should be the least of your worries. This gadget makes opening anything easy. It allows you to have a great grip over jars of three different sizes, and included in the set is a bottle opener and a corkscrew. Nothing will slow you down now.

Blue Ginkgo Over-the-Sink Colander Basket

Buy it: $18 (was $20); Amazon



Straining pasta or washing berries requires a level of forethought: After all, you have to ensure the sink is clean to rest your colander in. Well, this colander goes over the sink, eliminating that problem for good. It expands or contracts, depending on your sink size, and is perfect for washing or drying anything, even mugs.

Bentgo Salad Lunch Container

Buy it: $17 (was $30); Amazon



As far as lunch containers are concerned, this one is pretty innovative. It has a bottom compartment perfect for keeping salad greens and a top compartment with five individual sections for toppings like croutons, tomatoes, cheese, and more. There’s even a little circular compartment in the middle ideal for putting salad dressing.

NobleEgg Egg Timer Pro

Buy it: $9 (was $13); Amazon



Perfecting a hard boiled egg is more difficult than it looks. Consider adding this egg timer to your kitchen for just $9. Beyond just looking adorable, you can add it to the boiling water along with your eggs. As they boil, the body will begin to fill, marking whether your egg is soft, medium, or hard. It takes the guesswork out of the whole task.

Superior Oil and Vinegar Dispenser

Buy it: $8 (was $10); Amazon



Whenever a recipe calls for say, two tablespoons of olive oil, I usually eyeball it. But this dispenser makes it easy to actually measure how much you’re adding. Press a button, and oil is loaded into the top compartment, where there are clear measurement marks. Then pour, and add the oil to whatever you’re using it for. It’s pretty genius, if you ask me.

Schvubenr Apple Corer Tool

Buy it: $7 (was $10); Amazon



Whether you’re making a pie or just slicing up some apples for a snack, the core always gets in the way. This makes it easy to get the core out, so you’re left with just the good bits. It can likely be used for more than just apples—I’m thinking pears would be good too. It’s dishwasher-safe, easy to clean, and overall a big timesaver in the kitchen.