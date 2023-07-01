We Got a Sneak Peek of July’s Aldi Finds—Here’s What We’re Excited To Buy

Aldi has already shared its plans to give shoppers a 30% discount on all Fourth of July items, so our July is already off to a pretty great start. But it just got even better because we previewed the Aldi Finds coming to our favorite aisle this month, and we can’t wait to add these products to our cart. This month at Aldi, expect a lot of desserts—because everyone deserves a little summer treat—plus some new foods entering Aldi’s acclaimed international line.

These are the 10 July Aldi Finds we’re purchasing this month.

Park Street Deli Sherbet Hummus

Available: July 5

Price: $1.99

We’re not too sure what sherbet-flavored hummus is going to taste like, but boy, are we excited to try it. Aldi is selling this dessert hummus in a Mango Lime and Sweet Lemon flavor. Get your vanilla wafers ready for dipping!



Ground Lamb

Available: July 5

Price: $5.99

When you’re tired of the same old ground beef recipes, pick up a pack of Aldi’s ground lamb and give one of our top-rated recipes a try—like lamb burgers or Scottish shepherd’s pie.



Appetitos Franks in a Blanket with Everything Seasoning

Available: July 12

Price: $4.49

Need a quick appetizer that everyone will love? This frozen take on Pigs in a Blanket adds an extra savory element by topping the pastry with everything bagel seasoning.



Journey To... Greece Spanakopita

Available: July 12

Price: $4.49

Don’t have time to make traditional spanakopita? That’s ok; that’s why Aldi is releasing these bite-sized ones found in the freezer section.



Sundae Shoppe Stroopwafel Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches

Available: July 19

Price: $4.95

Stroopwafels are already delicious on their own but serve them with ice cream, and it’s an automatic winner. These ice cream sandwiches are complete with two stroopwafel wafer cookies filled with dulce de leche sandwiching a layer of vanilla ice cream.

Casa Mamita Mini Empanadas

Available: July 19

Price: $4.99

Homemade empanadas can be a bit time-consuming, so if you want a delicious empanada in half the time, these frozen ones are the way to go. Choose between Roasted Corn & Black Bean Empanadas or Chicken Empanadas—or make the decision extra easy by grabbing both boxes.



Belmont Chocolate Covered Pie Bites

Available: July 26

Price: $4.99

There’s nothing better than a bite-sized dessert—the only downside is how quickly you can eat an entire box. This month, Aldi is giving us frozen chocolate-covered pie bites in your favorite pie flavors—including Coconut Cream, Key Lime, and Banana Cream.

Breakfast Best Blueberry Pancakes and Sausage on a Stick

Available: July 26

Price: $6.09



If you’re looking for an on-the-go breakfast, look no further than these sausage and pancakes on a stick. Similar to a corndog, this frozen breakfast is complete with a sausage link wrapped in blueberry pancake dough.

Benton's Mini Waffle Cones

Available: July 26

Price: $3.99

Almost everyone can agree that the best part of an ice cream truck cone is the chocolatey-filled cone at the bottom. Now, Aldi is selling the best part of the cone in a bag! These bite-sized waffle cones are filled with milk chocolate, and we’re pretty sure we won’t be able to stop eating them.



Bake Shop S'mores Mini Cupcakes

Available: July 26

Price: $4.49

Summer is all about s’mores everything! So, it’s a no-brainer that we’ll be picking up these mini s’mores cupcakes for all our summer potlucks.

