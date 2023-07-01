We Got a Sneak Peek of July’s Aldi Finds—Here’s What We’re Excited To Buy

A Stroopwafel ice cream sandwich? We're obsessed.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on July 1, 2023
a photo of an Aldi sign on a yellow and orange gradient background
Photo: Getty Images. Photo:

Zackary Angeline/Dotdash Meredith

Aldi has already shared its plans to give shoppers a 30% discount on all Fourth of July items, so our July is already off to a pretty great start. But it just got even better because we previewed the Aldi Finds coming to our favorite aisle this month, and we can’t wait to add these products to our cart. This month at Aldi, expect a lot of desserts—because everyone deserves a little summer treat—plus some new foods entering Aldi’s acclaimed international line

These are the 10 July Aldi Finds we’re purchasing this month.

Park Street Deli Sherbet Hummus

Park Street Sherbet Hummus

Aldi

Available: July 5
Price: $1.99

We’re not too sure what sherbet-flavored hummus is going to taste like, but boy, are we excited to try it. Aldi is selling this dessert hummus in a Mango Lime and Sweet Lemon flavor. Get your vanilla wafers ready for dipping!

Ground Lamb

Never Any! Ground Lamb

Aldi

Available: July 5
Price: $5.99

When you’re tired of the same old ground beef recipes, pick up a pack of Aldi’s ground lamb and give one of our top-rated recipes a try—like lamb burgers or Scottish shepherd’s pie.

Appetitos Franks in a Blanket with Everything Seasoning

Appetitos Everything Franks in a Blanket

Aldi

Available: July 12
Price: $4.49

Need a quick appetizer that everyone will love? This frozen take on Pigs in a Blanket adds an extra savory element by topping the pastry with everything bagel seasoning.

Journey To... Greece Spanakopita

Journey to Greece Spanakopita

Aldi

Available: July 12
Price: $4.49

Don’t have time to make traditional spanakopita? That’s ok; that’s why Aldi is releasing these bite-sized ones found in the freezer section.

Sundae Shoppe Stroopwafel Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches

Sundae Shop Stroopwafel Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches

Aldi

Available: July 19
Price: $4.95

Stroopwafels are already delicious on their own but serve them with ice cream, and it’s an automatic winner. These ice cream sandwiches are complete with two stroopwafel wafer cookies filled with dulce de leche sandwiching a layer of vanilla ice cream.

Casa Mamita Mini Empanadas

Casa Mamita Mini Empanadas

Aldi

Available: July 19
Price: $4.99

Homemade empanadas can be a bit time-consuming, so if you want a delicious empanada in half the time, these frozen ones are the way to go. Choose between Roasted Corn & Black Bean Empanadas or Chicken Empanadas—or make the decision extra easy by grabbing both boxes.

Belmont Chocolate Covered Pie Bites

Belmont Pie Bites

Aldi

Available: July 26
Price: $4.99

There’s nothing better than a bite-sized dessert—the only downside is how quickly you can eat an entire box. This month, Aldi is giving us frozen chocolate-covered pie bites in your favorite pie flavors—including Coconut Cream, Key Lime, and Banana Cream.

Breakfast Best Blueberry Pancakes and Sausage on a Stick

Breakfast Best Pancakes & Sausage on a stick

Aldi

Available: July 26
Price: $6.09

If you’re looking for an on-the-go breakfast, look no further than these sausage and pancakes on a stick. Similar to a corndog, this frozen breakfast is complete with a sausage link wrapped in blueberry pancake dough.

Benton's Mini Waffle Cones

Benton's Mini Waffle Cones

Aldi

Available: July 26
Price: $3.99

Almost everyone can agree that the best part of an ice cream truck cone is the chocolatey-filled cone at the bottom. Now, Aldi is selling the best part of the cone in a bag! These bite-sized waffle cones are filled with milk chocolate, and we’re pretty sure we won’t be able to stop eating them.

Bake Shop S'mores Mini Cupcakes

Bake Shop S'mores Mini Cupcakes

Aldi

Available: July 26
Price: $4.49

Summer is all about s’mores everything! So, it’s a no-brainer that we’ll be picking up these mini s’mores cupcakes for all our summer potlucks.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Aldi sign
We Previewed Aldi’s June Aldi Finds—These Are the 10 We’re Adding to Our Cart
Aldi Storefront
We Got a Sneak Peek at Aldi’s New March Products—Here Are the 10 We Can’t Wait To Buy
trader joe's storefront with red overlay and yellow border
We Just Got a Sneak Preview of All the Best New Trader Joe’s Products Coming This Summer
Kroger storefront on a colorful background
The 8 New Kroger Products You Have to Try This Month
a trader joe's truck on the road.
The 10 Discontinued Items from Trader Joe’s We Miss the Most
A Grammy surrounded by popcorn and various other snacks that will be in the 2023 Grammys swag bag.
I Got a Sneak Peek at the Grammys Swag Bags—Here Are the 7 Items I Want Most
Red, White, and Blue Ice-Cream Cake recipe on a white plate
The Most Popular 4th of July Recipe in Each U.S. State
Aldi storefront
Just Leaked: The Best New Products Coming to Aldi This Month
Sam's Club logo on green background
The Best Grocery Items on Sale at Sam’s Club This Month
Aldi logo on a yellow background
Hey Aldi, We Want This Viral Aldi Find in the States ASAP!
Aldi storefront
Just In: The Best New Products Coming to Aldi This Month
a walmart shopping cart inside the supercenter.
The 7 Best New Products at Walmart This Month
Aldi sign
February's Aldi Finds Are Here and Our Valentine's Day Dinner Just Got Even Better
View of Whole Foods storefront with a purple background
The Best Deals at Whole Foods Under $5—March 2023
Exterior of a Target store with red and turquoise triangle designs
​I Drive 45 Minutes Just to Get the Best Target Groceries—Here's What's in My Cart
Chipotle's new chicken al pastor sits on a cutting board with peppers and pineapple, as well as on top of a burrito bowl.
We Tried Chipotle's New Chicken Al Pastor and Here's What We Thought