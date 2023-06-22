Ben & Jerry's Is Awarding One Person Free Ice Cream for the Whole Summer

You had me at "dough shovel."

By
Katherine Martinko
Katherine Martinko
Katherine Martinko

Published on June 22, 2023
Ben & Jerry's logo on a teal background with dairy cow below
Photo:

Ben & Jerry's/Allrecipes

Ben & Jerry's, beloved maker of decadent ice creams, has announced a contest to win free ice cream for the summer. It is being held in honor of National Cookie Dough Day, observed annually on June 21 in the United States, but the contest is open until June 27, 2023. 

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is one of Ben & Jerry's most popular flavors, first created in 1984 and described as "vanilla ice cream with gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough." How can you not love that? And now it sounds sweeter than ever due to the fact that it could result in an ice cream-filled summer, should you choose to enter the sweet sweepstakes. All you have to do is guess the number of dough chunks in its average pint of cookie dough ice cream and submit it to win.

You could also win a "cool Ben & Jerry's dough shovel," according to the brand's promotional video on Twitter. A dough shovel? It looks an awful lot like a spoon, but the description made me laugh out loud. I love it! Who doesn't want a dough shovel with which to shovel yet more Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream into one's mouth? Apparently it is specifically "designed for digging the dough chunks out of all your favorite dough-packed pints"—also known as a summery dream come true.

pint of ben & jerry's chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream with dough shovel

Ben & Jerry's

You must be 18 years or older to enter and a legal resident of the United States. More information is available on the company's website. And if you don't win, you could console yourself by making homemade (eggless) cookie dough and adding it to a batch of vanilla ice cream. It's not quite the same as free ice cream all summer long, but it will make you very happy.

