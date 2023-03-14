Ben & Jerry’s Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream for the First Time in 4 Years

Free Cone Day is back, baby!

Published on March 14, 2023
One of our favorite days of the year is officially back: Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day. After taking a three-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ben & Jerry’s will be giving away its ice cream again on April 3. 

Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day is a yearly tradition that began more than 40 years ago as a way to say “thank you” to its customers. On Free Cone Day, from 12-8 p.m. at Ben & Jerry’s locations across the world, the company shows its appreciation for its customers by handing out free ice cream to each and every one of them—with no strings attached. 

Customers can receive a free cone with any Ben & Jerry’s flavor—including its brand-new Churray for Churros! and Lights! Caramel! Action! flavors. Plus, you can get in line as many times as you want—or as many times as your stomach will allow. 

The company expects to hand out more than one million free scoops of ice cream at its Scoop Shops across the globe during the day. You can find out if your local Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shop will be participating in Free Cone Day on the brand’s site.

If you can’t wait until April 3 to score some free ice cream, the good news is you don’t have to. Both Dairy Queen and Rita’s Italian Ice are hosting their Free Cone Days on the first day of spring. On March 20, you can get a free vanilla soft serve cone or cup from DQ and a free Italian ice from Rita’s.

