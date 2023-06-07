Shoppers Say This Now-$27 Griddle Is So Nonstick, Eggs Slide Around Like ‘Pucks on Shuffleboard’

What do fluffy pancakes, all-year-round juicy burgers, and perfectly crispy fried eggs all have in common? A griddle. These flat, even cooking surfaces are a staple in kitchens for a variety of reasons, but it can be tough to get your hands on one.

That's where electric griddles come in. These nifty appliances can be pulled out whenever you need them, then stowed away when you don't. If you’re without one, you’re in luck. This Bella model, which is the number one bestselling electric griddle on Amazon, is on sale for just $27, so you should add it to your kitchens ASAP.

Amazon

Buy it: $27 (was $35); Amazon

This griddle is made with a scratch-resistant titanium ceramic nonstick coating, which helps food release with ease, plus it heats up fast and evenly, according to the brand. It comes with a sleek copper finish, and it’s roughly 10.5-by-20-inches large. That means you’ll have plenty of room to cook batches of anything, whether it’s for a brunch party, or solo weeknight dinner.

The griddle has a 1500-watt heating system, can crank up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (232 degrees Celsius), and you can easily control the heat with the dial affixed to the right side. You’ll find handles on both ends of the griddle for easy holding, especially since they stay cool to the touch even when the griddle itself has been heated. It also comes with a drip tray for catching any excess grease from burgers, bacon, and more. Plus, there’s a backstop, which makes it easy to flip foods without them falling off the griddle.

This griddle has already collected over 10,000 perfect ratings at Amazon thanks to its nonstick surface and small footprint. One shopper writes, “We bought this for a big pancake breakfast we threw and made over 200 pancakes on it. We’ve since used it for smash burgers and all sorts of fun dinners and events.” But there’s one thing all shoppers agree on, and that’s how nonstick it is. “Nonstick is an understatement. Eggs slide around like pucks on a shuffleboard,” a second shopper wrote.

“We use it almost every day and it is very consistent in temperature and easy to clean,” another user wrote in a review. The entire griddle can be fully immersed in water making it easy to clean, plus some pieces, like the drip tray, are removable and dishwasher safe.

This Bella Electric Nonstick Griddle is a kitchen essential for all year-round, regardless of what you like to cook up on it. Score it now on sale for 25 percent off for the easiest breakfasts and weeknight meals.

At the time of publishing, the price was $27.