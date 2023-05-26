This Beer Was Made for Beer Can Chicken—But Does It Actually Do Anything?

When firing up the grill for beer can chicken, the best ale to use is at best subjective, and at worst, divisive. But Perdue has teamed up with Torch & Crown Brewing Company to take the decision out of it with a dedicated “Perdue Beer Can Chicken Beer.” This cheeky blue can is a honey double-citrus summer ale brewed with citra hops and accented with flavors meant for chicken, like rosemary, thyme, and pink peppercorn.

Props to the marketing here for making me immediately want to attempt beer can chicken for the first time ever—boasting it will “help backyard grillers make the perfect beer can chicken each and every time.”

Andrea Lobas

So make it I did. But since I’ve never cooked a whole chicken propped up on a can before and had no preconceived notions about what it typically tastes like, I needed a control to test this new product against. I just happened to have a random leftover standard American beer (hint: it was the "King of Beers") in my fridge, so it got the job and I went to work.

How to Make Beer Can Chicken

The process was fairly straightforward: I heated up my gas grill while I prepped the birds, using the same seasoning blend to coat the outside, as instructed in the recipe on our site. With two (inexpensive, easy-to-find) beer-can chicken stands ready to go, I popped the half-full, room-temperature cans of brew into place and secured the chickens on top.

Andrea Lobas

The entire kit and caboodle (x2) went onto the hot grill and sat there for a good 1 hour and 15 minutes. I followed some tips from our recipe page and placed foil underneath to avoid flare-ups. The total hands-on time was only about 15 minutes so the whole ordeal could not have been easier. The hardest part was moving the contraptions on and off of the grill.

Both birds cooked up beautifully, but the Beer Can Chicken Beer got a little more browned and caramelized on the outside, probably due to the honey and lemon and orange purée in the ingredient list. When they were done, my 8-year-old commented that it looked like “the chicken hatched a beer”—which gave us a laugh (and a lasting visual).

Andrea Lobas

Beer Can Chicken Beer Taste Test

Would the difference on the outside translate to the inside? This was the fun part. I carved the chickens and set up a blind taste test for my family.

The chicken was tasty to be sure. However, we honestly couldn’t tell a huge difference between the Perdue Beer Can Chicken Beer and the standard control. They both had good flavor, mostly from the seasoning rub, and were equally juicy. If there was a slight difference, it would have been that the Beer Can Chicken Beer had a more rich and slightly bitter taste, though not in a bad way, as compared to a sweetness in the control. I would chalk this up to the marginally higher alcohol content in the former. When pressed to choose, three of us chose the Beer Can Chicken Beer chicken (a literal mouthful), one of us chose the standard chicken, and another three just claimed “They’re both great.”

Andrea Lobas

The beer on its own is light, citrusy, and refreshing, with a tart and sweet balance—though I couldn’t pick out the herbs and spices listed on the can individually. And it’s great to enjoy as you wait for the chicken to cook.

The Takeaway

PERDUE’s custom Beer Can Chicken Beer makes a delicious beer can chicken, as advertised, and is an easy-drinking summer beverage by itself. But the same can be said about the other ale, too. We’ll call it a draw. Though I will say, Beer Can Chicken Beer is a conversation starter and would make a festive host gift or Father’s Day present for the grill masters in your life (it retails for $15 online). After all, it’s fun to cook with beer no matter what kind you choose.