Over 22,000 Pounds of Ready-To-Eat Beef Chili Recalled Due to Foreign Matter Contamination

On June 4, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that J.T.M. Provisions Company is recalling approximately 22,530 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat beef chili with beans. The recall was initiated after it was found that the beef chili may be contaminated with foreign materials, more specifically pieces of white plastic.

The problem was discovered after J.T.M. Provisions Company received a customer complaint about semi-rigid white plastic material found in the beef chili with beans and notified FSIS.



The frozen, ready-to-eat "Beef Chili with Beans" products were produced on February 27, 2023 by J.T.M. Provisions, an Ohio-based food manufacturer. These products were purchased by USDA Foods for the National School Lunch Program and distributed to schools in California, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Wisconsin.

There is only one product is subject to recall: the 30-lb. case of “CHILI WITH BEANS” containing six 5-lb. boilable bags of “CP5309 CHILI WITH BEANS” with lot code 23058 printed on the bag, and “February 27, 2023” and lot code 23058 printed on the case. It must also bear establishment number “EST. 1917” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the case.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the frozen chili, however FSIS is concerned that some product may be in school freezers or refrigerators. School nutrition professionals who have purchased these products are being urged not to prepare, serve, or consume them. They should be thrown away immediately or returned to the original place of purchase.

If you have any questions about this recall, contact Matt Montgomery, CFO, J.T.M. Provisions Company at 513-367-4900 or mmontgomery@jtmfoodgroup.com.